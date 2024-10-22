17 funniest times Elon Musk was owned into the next dimension and it’s a supremely satisfying read

Twitter elon musk takedowns

It’s fair to say that Twitter just hasn’t been the same after it was bought by Elon Musk, who appears to be using it (and his account) to do everything possible to help ensure a Donald Trump return to the White House.

The one upside of Musk being so active is the number of times he gets magnificently owned on the platform he paid so much money for.

It’s happened so often, in fact, that we’ve been moved to put together 17 of the funniest times Musk was schooled into the next dimension.

Quite often, you might spot, it’s Armando Iannucci doing the owning, but not every time, we promise!

1. When he said Twitter was the leading news source in the UK

No you’re not. You’re an app. But not a news app. Some people post their news on you, while others post unverified and compacted bullshit. It’s like calling a running sewer the number one source of premium content in the city. https://t.co/sjLbIZ2kLZ — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) October 18, 2024

2. When he tried to own the libtards like this

Yea, educated people tend to vote Democrat. Maybe think about why that is for a moment, rather than jumping at “bias” in education / media. — Political (@political) September 23, 2024

3. When he said he would give Taylor Swift a child

No one has ever been as divorced as Elon Musk offering to impregnate Taylor Swift. Fucking weirdo. pic.twitter.com/BNeCGRIBq1 — Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) September 11, 2024

4. When he joked with Tucker Carlson that he’d be ‘f-cked’ if Donald Trump loses the election

If you needed another reason to vote for Kamala Harris……. THIS IS IT! pic.twitter.com/gMV2faMDkq — Brian Baez (@MentallyDivine) October 7, 2024

5. When he said he wanted to make Starfleet Academy real

6. When he said freedom of speech was being undermined around the world

Freedom of speech is the bedrock of democracy. If the truth is suppressed, it is impossible to make an informed voting decision. The degree to which freedom of speech is being undermined around the world is extremely alarming. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2024

Agreed, truth shouldn’t be suppressed. Which is why it’s best not to dump it in a landfill site, pour over it a slurry of half-truths, misinformation, insults, blatant lies, random speculation and conspiracy, and then above that stinking mess type the word ‘True.’ https://t.co/lB0mjxLEhP — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 11, 2024

7. When he told people to believe what they see, not what they are told

8. When tried really, really hard on the red carpet

I’ve never seen anyone so desperate to be liked and so obviously unlikeable. https://t.co/tjs4bnQb7I — Ashley Lynch ✂️️ (@ashleylynch) April 14, 2024

9. When he said it was morally wrong to work from home