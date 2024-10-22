People who shower for longer than 30 minutes were asked what they hell they get up to in there – 18 favourite responses

Life showers

No matter how you’re feeling, a nice hot shower makes everything better. It just does.

How long one should spend in the shower has been much debated, the average recommended time being around 10 minutes.

But we probably all know someone who spends a lot longer in there. Twitter/X user @SH_4RK explained that his brother takes ages in the shower, so they had a question for those people who spends 30 minutes or longer lathering up: what are you doing in there?!

people who shower for 30+ minutes, what do you even do in there?? what makes it take so long for you to shower, genuine question — (@SH_4RK) October 5, 2024

Here are some of the best replies (keep your mind out of the gutter people!)

You never just stare at a wall? — Ben (@bnwkr) October 6, 2024

I just lie in the tub feeling like this as the water hits me pic.twitter.com/VWgTFYbaE5 — Derpy Whooves (@THEDerpyWhooves) October 5, 2024

I formulate and answer fundamental questions about the universe just kidding, I zone out because the water makes a relaxing noise — Fab (@FabVultaggio) October 5, 2024

You misunderstand the purpose of the long shower. I’m not doing anything in there. I am literally staring into nothingness and using the sensory input of falling water to temporarily wash away some of the horror of corporeal human life. https://t.co/vPzrUJRQ3W — microplastics impossible: ghost brotocol (@DiabolicalSpuds) October 6, 2024

Having a 20 minute session on things I’m gonna say in an argument that already happened. — Emyrryl (@EmyrrylVT) October 6, 2024

1. acclimate to being wet

2. condition and comb long wavy hair

3. partial scrub, exfoliate/shave

4. shampoo

5. condition hair again

6. face wash

7. optional tasks eg foot scrub

8. consider mortality

9. rinse hair

10. process repressed emotions

11. finish body scrub, rinse https://t.co/P9uyxHIRIw — fake venusian (@sitaradidi) October 8, 2024

