Nothing will prepare you for the interior decoration of this ordinary-looking house

Here’s the view from the street.

Did a cat decorate this room?

What was the conversation like that lead up to making a decision like that? Dernbont

I also have questions about the pelmet above the patio doors in the dining room area. smooth_relation-744

What’s your problem with the pelmet? Anyone would think you’d never seen a perfectly normal looking room with a random creepy sheepskin pelmet accent before. VerbalVerbosity

A cat would love that because they can scale the walls. rjm101

I showed this to my girlfriend and now we are breaking up.

This actually makes sense to me as a sound dampener. The new library in my hometown has similarly carpeted reading nooks and different sized cutouts in the walls where you can either curl up with a book or gather with a few friends to play board games. They also have a cafe with comfy sofas and rocking chairs by a scenic window, and carpeted play pods for toddlers.

It’s the best library I have ever seen, so I don’t think the carpet here is necessarily crazy.

HonkersStonkers

I’m sure it’s great for sound dampening, that may be what it’s actually for, but bear in mind these people made a pelmet out of sheepskin rugs in their kitchen/diner, lol.

FalseAsphodel