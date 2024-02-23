Stephen Collins’ comic strip hilariously puts a fly on the wall with Liz Truss and her publisher

Entertainment

It’s just two weeks since Biteback, the right-wing publishing company owned by the billionaire Brexiter Michael Ashcroft, revealed the cover of Liz Truss‘s new book, ‘Ten Years to Save the West’.

Cover announcement Ten Years to Save the West by @trussliz “A call to action for fellow conservatives who share my belief in our nation and our way of life.” 16 April 2024 Pre-order: https://t.co/i3SRzcbbZT pic.twitter.com/1pTw0YILat — Biteback Publishing (@BitebackPub) February 8, 2024

We’d hardly had a chance to stop laughing before Ms Truss herself revealed the cover aimed at the U.S. market.

If anything, people thought it was worse than the U.K. edition, but only people who aren’t impressed by something that looks like it was knocked up using text boxes in MS Word. (Other word processing programs are available.)

I've got a mate whose pretty good at photoshop who can sort this out for you. — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) February 21, 2024

not a great sign, from a sales perpective, that she needs a footnote explaining who she is https://t.co/uZfDx8ueAN — jonn elledge (@JonnElledge) February 22, 2024

Look forward to this one, said not a single sentiment being on planet Earth. https://t.co/gmtq5JpCk0 — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) February 21, 2024

Renowned illustrator and cartoonist Stephen Collins quoted her post with a comic detailing the conversation she might have had with publisher ahead of settling on a name for the book.

Here’s a closer look.

‘The Wokes Are Coming to Kill You’ is definitely in the ballpark of ‘Ten Years to Save the West’ – a fact made all the more impressive when you realise that the strip was in the Guardian in September 2023, long before the book title was made public.

Twitter/X has shown it a lot of love.

Chuckling for ten minutes now https://t.co/wOY6cztmuD — Davidwallen (Alfalfa Male) (@prolierthanthou) February 22, 2024

Wow!! you got the cover image spot on! — Kevin Williamson (@kevinrw536) February 22, 2024

This is Simpsons grade predicting the future — Gary Lake (@GaryLake) February 22, 2024

this is fcking perfect https://t.co/1FH7NVBkZL — radek (@RadekCdydd) February 22, 2024

You know what… the more I think about it the more I believe Truss might actually be the next wave of Putin's assault on the West. Johnson and Brexit, just delivery mechanisms. The Queen, the Economy all within 44 days. All going to plan. https://t.co/gHMXLRavSm — Julian Carro (@Julian_Carro) February 22, 2024

I read -and very much enjoyed- the cartoon and thought "how bad can the title really be?" Scrolled down, FFS!!! — The Infamous Jay Wulff (@JayWulffDJ) February 22, 2024

the accuracy of the editor’s actual goal — Lilly-Jo Cullen (@Lilly_jo_Cullen) February 22, 2024

It wasn’t just the comedy title that was impressively close to the real thing.

Genuinely starting to think my purpose on Earth is Liz-predicting. What a sad superpower — Stephen Collins (@stephen_collins) February 22, 2024

Hugh Brechin had some high praise.

Stephen Collins' unrelenting Liz Truss content is just such a joy, it's like when Gary Larson discovered cows https://t.co/Tj3QTeUVSh — Hugh Brechin (@HughRBrechin) February 22, 2024

High praise – but deserved.

As Liz Truss's box-office awkwardness is going to be a regular feature of every state event for decades, I thought I'd make a print of my Coronation comic (Easy to gift: designed to fit a standard 20cm x 25cm frame)

Shop > > https://t.co/ADCeeKBseo pic.twitter.com/crPyMuiOLX — Stephen Collins (@stephen_collins) August 9, 2023

You can buy that and other prints of Stephen’s work via his website – on a wide range of topics, for those who can’t cope with the thought of giving Liz Truss house space – even in cartoon form.

