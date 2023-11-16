This poster for the ‘HS2: model railway edition’ is absolutely first class
Here’s a rather fabulous thing from illustrator and cartoonist Stephen Collins – @stephen_collins over on Twitter.
The ‘high speed’ rail link, you won’t need reminding, will only be a fraction of what was once promised and at a vastly greater expense.
And what better way to commemorate this government efficiency at its best than with the ‘HS2: model railway edition’.
HS2: model railway edition.
— Stephen Collins (@stephen_collins) November 16, 2023
Just in case that’s tricky to see in all its glory …
First class!
