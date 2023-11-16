Pics

This poster for the ‘HS2: model railway edition’ is absolutely first class

Poke Staff. Updated November 16th, 2023

Here’s a rather fabulous thing from illustrator and cartoonist Stephen Collins – @stephen_collins over on Twitter.

The ‘high speed’ rail link, you won’t need reminding, will only be a fraction of what was once promised and at a vastly greater expense.

And what better way to commemorate this government efficiency at its best than with the ‘HS2: model railway edition’.

Just in case that’s tricky to see in all its glory …

First class!

