This poster for the ‘HS2: model railway edition’ is absolutely first class

Here’s a rather fabulous thing from illustrator and cartoonist Stephen Collins – @stephen_collins over on Twitter.

The ‘high speed’ rail link, you won’t need reminding, will only be a fraction of what was once promised and at a vastly greater expense.

And what better way to commemorate this government efficiency at its best than with the ‘HS2: model railway edition’.

HS2: model railway edition.

People have been asking me to make a print of this one, so am ordering them today.

If you'd like a print of one of my comics you've seen, let me know today before I email the printer!

— Stephen Collins (@stephen_collins) November 16, 2023

Just in case that’s tricky to see in all its glory …

First class!

You can follow @stephen_collins over here and visit his shop here! Oh, and there’s lots more links over here.

