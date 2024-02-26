We regret to inform you that air fryer tea is a thing – but Garron Noone’s hilarious response makes it worthwhile

Entertainment funny

A couple of weeks ago, Irish musician, comedian and TikTok star Garron Noone stepped up to defend a proper cup of tea after someone invented ‘tea in a can’.

It seems he’s still out there fighting the good fight, because he’s back with a video about another growing tea abomination …people making their cuppa in an air fryer.

Here’s the crime in progress.

And this is how Garron responded to the phenomenon.

Well, that’s Ireland safe …the rest of us need to source some holy water ASAP.

TikTok showed it some love.

The holy water sent me.

Amanda

Nothing could have prepared me for that ending.

Alpha Scorch

You need to start calling this series crimes against humaniTEA with how often people are committing tea crimes.

Bean

And here I’ve been making tea in the dishwasher when I could’ve been using an air fryer all along! Boy do I feel silly!

luckysilverbell

Doing the Lord’s work, Garron.

Rachel

Of course, Twitter/X got wind of it, courtesy of Sorcha Ní Nia.

I’m so sorry lads. please watch with care pic.twitter.com/06HempoCwA — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) February 24, 2024

There was more of the praise it truly deserves.

1.

A true Irish patriot saving the cups of tea in Ireland https://t.co/KAxRPSA9oO — ♦️ DJ Dermo07♦️ (@DJ_Dermo07) February 24, 2024

2.

I love this guy! Stay safe from evil cups of tea. https://t.co/EYEuTixhVb — Ben Unwin (@tenbuckben) February 24, 2024

3.

This is becoming ever more apparent and needed pic.twitter.com/YpusoFMLpV — Bo Diddley Dobbin (@DaddyPobbin) February 24, 2024

4.

5.

Nearly laughed out a kidney. https://t.co/lKZMifSsIs — Matt Rosser (@MattRosser) February 24, 2024

6.

7.

Truly doing the lord's work here. Only tea granules couldve made this worse. — Neil Binns (@NeBnns) February 24, 2024

This sums it all up.

He really is fucking delicious – unlike that drink, which I refuse to dignify with the name of tea. — SomersetWhovian #StandWithUkraine (@ClaireCopperman) February 24, 2024

