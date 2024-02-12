Entertainment

This rant against ‘tea in a can’ is incredibly funny and completely justified

David Harris. Updated February 12th, 2024

We’ve featured crimes against tea on these pages before and they’re pretty much always committed by Americans who treat our national drink with complete disrespect.

But this ‘No More Tea Bags’ product is new to us, and it quite honestly fills us with so much rage that we want to break things while screaming.

We’re not the only ones to feel this way. Here’s Irish TikTokker Garron Noone@garron_music with a magnificently apoplectic rant against the offending item.

It’s quite justifiably NSFW.

@garron_music #irish #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Garron Noone

The video was shared on Twitter/X by Sorcha Ní Nia, who was very much singing from the same hymn sheet.

We feel their pain – as did many others …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

But it gets even worse. There’s a horrifying twist twist to this tale. Turns out the product is not actually American. It’s made in (gulps) ENGLAND!

9.

Noooo! Sadly, yes. And here’s the proof …

10.

This may be the most disappointing thing we’ve ever seen. We need a sit down and a (proper) cup of tea.

Follow Garron. He’s delicious.

