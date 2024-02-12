This rant against ‘tea in a can’ is incredibly funny and completely justified

Entertainment

We’ve featured crimes against tea on these pages before and they’re pretty much always committed by Americans who treat our national drink with complete disrespect.

But this ‘No More Tea Bags’ product is new to us, and it quite honestly fills us with so much rage that we want to break things while screaming.

We’re not the only ones to feel this way. Here’s Irish TikTokker Garron Noone – @garron_music – with a magnificently apoplectic rant against the offending item.

It’s quite justifiably NSFW.

The video was shared on Twitter/X by Sorcha Ní Nia, who was very much singing from the same hymn sheet.

watch with caution, this is upsetting pic.twitter.com/Wm712LhW9D — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) February 10, 2024

We feel their pain – as did many others …

1.

I have been lecturing work friends about putting milk in with the bag.

This is a next level tragedy. — Katerona (@KateronaBiscuit) February 11, 2024

2.

The Americans seem to be keen on testing the Special Relationship to its absolute limit. https://t.co/CpiXfoYJ91 — Mark (@heeno57) February 10, 2024

3.

The Americans are at it again with tea. At this point I think they're doing it to deliberately wind us up. https://t.co/8T0upbBqap — Martin Bell (@backhand) February 10, 2024

4.

Yikes. There's some grim stuff on Twitter for sure, but this is right up there. https://t.co/VWBvh0nmqf — Humanist Quaker (@HumanistQuaker) February 10, 2024

5.

The horror, the horror … and I say this as a coffee drinker ☕️ https://t.co/t7tKjv4YVq — Lady Emma Jaffray #MDANT (@EmmaJaffray) February 10, 2024

6.

My whole weekend is ruined. https://t.co/TvoNQFjHb3 — SBD (@SBDValley) February 10, 2024

7.

So many levels of wrong. https://t.co/bYzdjvVF5j — Colin Frizzell (@ColinFrizzell) February 10, 2024

8.

This is a crime. https://t.co/0joVsNVUwp — Lee English (@LeeEngl90947087) February 11, 2024

But it gets even worse. There’s a horrifying twist twist to this tale. Turns out the product is not actually American. It’s made in (gulps) ENGLAND!

9.

as someone has pointed out, I think the company that makes this abomination is actually a UK one so, Garron’s Yank Outrage is misplaced here pic.twitter.com/wh2uYAEmOF — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) February 10, 2024

Noooo! Sadly, yes. And here’s the proof …

10.

Dissapointingly, it's Surrey who are at it again. pic.twitter.com/5eMAvca1GM — Lucie (@ByrneLuc) February 10, 2024

This may be the most disappointing thing we’ve ever seen. We need a sit down and a (proper) cup of tea.

Follow Garron. He’s delicious.

READ MORE

An American chemist’s ‘perfect tea’ recipe had already ruffled Brits’ feathers – then the US Embassy really stuck the knife in

Source Garron Noone Image Screengrab