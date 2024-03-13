23 of the funniest (and mostly NSFW) genuine names from the Actual Names account

Twitter names

Most of us have seen the viral clip of The Chase host Bradley Walsh in tears of laughter at a question referencing former Alpine skier Fanny Chmelar (pronounced Shmeller), and we can’t blame him.

If one name could do that to him, we’d love to see him try to read through a few of the posts from the Actual Names account, which describes itself like this –

Purveyor of the finest in luxury silly names from genealogical and other sources.

Like it says on the tin, they’re actual names, but you could be forgiven for thinking they were collected from phone calls Bart Simpson has made to Moe’s Tavern.

1.

Lotta Dicks United States Census, 1900 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) March 10, 2024

2.

Minge Hair United States Census, 1910 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) March 10, 2024

3.

Roger Fartcough

Father

England Births and Christenings, 1538-1975 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) March 7, 2024

4.

Sterling Wanker United States Bureau of Land Management Tract Books, 1800-c. 1955 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) March 8, 2024

5.

Rufus Sucks United States Census, 1850 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) March 9, 2024

6.

Healthy Butts United States Census, 1900 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) March 9, 2024

7.

Dick Banger Oklahoma, School Records, 1895-1968 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) March 10, 2024

8.

Rich Pric Wales, Flintshire, Parish Registers, 1538-1912 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) March 7, 2024

9.

Miss Pinkly Peanus Canada, Border Entry Lists, 1908-1918 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) March 7, 2024

10.

Clit Buster United States Census, 1910 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) March 9, 2024

11.

Perfecto Cabangbang

Father

Philippines Marriages, 1723-1957 — Actual Names (@ActualNames1) March 10, 2024

12.