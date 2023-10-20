‘What outdated or obsolete tech are you still using and are perfectly happy with?’ 17 old school winners

Life

We don’t know about you but we are still big fans of our physical format cupboard – CD and DVDs, basically, with the odd Blu-Ray as a treat.

A straw poll of our friends – both of them – suggests we are in the minority but we found solace in this question which has just gone viral on Reddit.

“What outdated or obsolete tech are you still using and are perfectly happy with?”

And it turns out we’re not alone in using tech that most people have left for dead! Thank goodness for that.

These 17 answers all make total sense to us (and have given us an idea or two) …

1.

‘I still take a notepad and pen into every meeting.’

VFP_ProvenRoute

2.

‘Watches that only tell the time. Maybe the date, too :)’

buffalo__666

3.

‘Physical buttons. Not everything needs to be touchscreen for goodness sake.’

SXOSXO

4.

‘iPod classic – 160gb.’

Loose_Pilot574

5.

‘A calculator. You know – with buttons and a screen.’

glory2mankind

6.

‘Wired earphones.

‘Cheap, don’t have to charge, don’t need to worry about losing them. Bring 3.5 back for phones damn it.’

acidus1

7.

‘Printers that could print without a subscription….’

OnSaturdaysWeWearRed

8.

‘Physical media in general (DVDs, CDs, video games, books, etc.).

‘Yeah, it adds to clutter but most digital services have it in their terms of service that they can remove content (even paid for) at any time with no refund to you. You’re basically paying a float rate to rent it until they can no longer rent it.

‘Come try to remove the physical stuff, it’s a felony in most states and you can have my Buckaroo Banzai BluRay when you pry it from my cold and dead fingers.’

draggar

9.

‘Some things don’t need to be smart when the regular push button or knob version works fine. Simpler and less things that could go wrong.

‘Like kitchen appliances. A kitchen faucet doesn’t need voice commands. My air fryer doesn’t need wifi connection so I can control it from an app.’

hammysandy