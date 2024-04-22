A right-wing commentator was offended by a Pride-themed train and got owned into next week – these 12 takedowns were on-point

News LGBTQ+

Like several other transport companies across the world, Pittsburgh Regional Transit has a Pride-themed train, which was originally rolled out for LGBQT Pride Month.

The Pride-liveried vehicle does exactly the same job as its plainer stable-mates, but as anyone could have predicted, some people aren’t happy about it, and that includes right-wing writer Josh Walkos, who aired his gripe on Twitter/X.

CW. It contains offensive anti-LGBTQ language.

A handful of people were also outraged by the rainbow.

Most responses just utterly mocked his performative outrage.

1.

“Sorry i’m late, Boss, i missed my connection because the train was gay” https://t.co/QT1H1pqerH — Jamieツ (@GardenSocialist) April 21, 2024

2.

No joke, this was my sky today. Why tf is it necessary to turn the sky into a symbol that promotes mental illness and advertises how other people have sex with each other? https://t.co/sh8VdaWjqv pic.twitter.com/UEEtXbzOsZ — star (@s1monblackquill) April 21, 2024

3.

No joke…you need to get a damn hobby and stop obsessing over the wrap on a train. Seriously, do you not have anything better to do? https://t.co/KR1OSvdZMS — Janet SharpSweetBella (@SharpSweetBella) April 20, 2024

4.

Normal people just get on the train without caring about it “Joshi” https://t.co/rtolaYjQXT — Gay and Tired (@GayChemist) April 19, 2024

5.

I dont know when I find a train that does that I will ask the operator. This train is just painted with a flag to represent marginalised communities who are attacked by the likes of you. — Malcolm Wood @woodmally1979.bsky.social (@woodmally1979) April 20, 2024

6.

being gay is not about sex, it's about love and attraction. sure love can, and often does, involve sex, but it's on you if that's where your mind goes https://t.co/pjLBYEflKq — Cloudy ️ (estrogen angel) (@oncloud_e) April 20, 2024

7.

Don't be such a crybaby snowflake bro. — Synthetic Nora (@Network_Synth) April 20, 2024

8.

NOOOO THEY PUT A FLAG ON THE TRAINNN HOW WILL I EVER RECOVER FROM THIS https://t.co/g1obnL0e3t pic.twitter.com/Q8M2aXlVQg — R (@TojiSexyHusband) April 21, 2024

9.

what is it with christian conservatives seeing a flag or seeing two men hold hands and their minds immediately thinking about gay sex https://t.co/7tfOMMHwQQ — ralph ️‍ (@TheRocketRalph) April 21, 2024

10.

Why are you thinking about the sex other people have when you see a flag? I don't think about loveless hetero-missionary when I see those flags outside ikea. https://t.co/oLOk888ts9 — She Guevara (@No7Sammy) April 20, 2024

11.

Man threatened by train https://t.co/Oo4NFHvOFe — Suella De-Vil Dick of the Year 2023 (@SuellaDe) April 21, 2024

12.

“I am macho tough man.” *cries like baby over rainbows and getting shots* https://t.co/97vcdonJ0r — LGBTQ For Dems (@LGBTQPete) April 19, 2024

It could be a way of ensuring bigot-free travel for everyone else.

Can we make every vehicle lgbtq so right wingers can’t go anywhere without walking https://t.co/GL83OjbQhv — SharKolos (@kolos37) April 21, 2024

