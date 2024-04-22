News LGBTQ+

A right-wing commentator was offended by a Pride-themed train and got owned into next week – these 12 takedowns were on-point

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 22nd, 2024

Like several other transport companies across the world, Pittsburgh Regional Transit has a Pride-themed train, which was originally rolled out for LGBQT Pride Month.

The Pride-liveried vehicle does exactly the same job as its plainer stable-mates, but as anyone could have predicted, some people aren’t happy about it, and that includes right-wing writer Josh Walkos, who aired his gripe on Twitter/X.

CW. It contains offensive anti-LGBTQ language.

No joke, this was my train today. Why tf is it necessary to turn a train into a symbol that promotes mental illness and advertises how other people have sex with each other? With Screengrab of his footage of the Pride train

A handful of people were also outraged by the rainbow.

I actually wouldn't get on.

I wouldn’t ride it, just the way I won’t walk on their virtue signaling sidewalks.

Most responses just utterly mocked his performative outrage.

It could be a way of ensuring bigot-free travel for everyone else.

