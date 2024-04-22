Weird World sex

The unexpected (NSFW) payoff to this note left on a park bench had people howling

Poke Staff. Updated April 22nd, 2024

It’s amazing what you see out on a country walk at this time of year. Bluebells perhaps, possibly a woodpecker (easier to hear than see, we know).

Or maybe you’ll come across something like this, a note discovered on a bench which was shared by someone over on Instagram and had people howling (NSFW).

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

‘FEMALE ONLY.

‘If your female and up for some fun (no strings).

‘Sit on the bench next Saturday at 8.20am. I’l walk past and say morning if you like what you see ask if I have the time.

‘If I like what I see I will say it’s time to finger you.’

Full disclosure – didn’t see ourselves typing that out when we woke up this morning.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

But most of all, this.

