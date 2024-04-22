The unexpected (NSFW) payoff to this note left on a park bench had people howling

Weird World sex

It’s amazing what you see out on a country walk at this time of year. Bluebells perhaps, possibly a woodpecker (easier to hear than see, we know).

Or maybe you’ll come across something like this, a note discovered on a bench which was shared by someone over on Instagram and had people howling (NSFW).

I’ve just seen this on someone’s Instagram story pic.twitter.com/EyH8wpSvWy — KMOB ✨ (@kirstymelissa30) April 21, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

‘FEMALE ONLY. ‘If your female and up for some fun (no strings). ‘Sit on the bench next Saturday at 8.20am. I’l walk past and say morning if you like what you see ask if I have the time. ‘If I like what I see I will say it’s time to finger you.’

Full disclosure – didn’t see ourselves typing that out when we woke up this morning.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

The way my Dad and his buddies would all go sit on the bench all morning just to ruin this dude’s day. — brandi (@haremherd) April 22, 2024

the finger comment is one thing but they lost me at 8:20AM — ً (@tylerduran21) April 22, 2024

The “FEMALE ONLY” took me out — mᶻ (@martha_zuri) April 22, 2024

Stay classy, Sheffield. — Dáibhí The Scottish Yorkshireman (@itsDaibhi) April 22, 2024

And they say romance is dead… — K. Mbappe Fan (@Tejiri337) April 22, 2024

But most of all, this.

what is in the sheffield water because this is just a pulp song https://t.co/dNwEk8pprn — morally grey (@DILFBAlT) April 22, 2024

