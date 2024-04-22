Life mansplaining music

Surely the most epic mansplaining self-own you’ll see this week – or any week

Poke Staff. Updated April 22nd, 2024

Latest in an occasional series, mansplainer of the week – or very possibly any week – goes to this guy who took upon it himself to mansplain Fleetwood Mac to this woman and, well, best have a look for yourself.

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

And the post got some people unaccountably – and entirely predictably – angry, and @kyylien gave them exactly what was coming to them and made the whole thing even better.

You make tweeting fun.

Source @kyylien