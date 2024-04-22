Surely the most epic mansplaining self-own you’ll see this week – or any week

Life mansplaining music

Latest in an occasional series, mansplainer of the week – or very possibly any week – goes to this guy who took upon it himself to mansplain Fleetwood Mac to this woman and, well, best have a look for yourself.

A man at a bar mansplained Fleetwood Mac to me pic.twitter.com/D2W15azrgG — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 15, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

And the post got some people unaccountably – and entirely predictably – angry, and @kyylien gave them exactly what was coming to them and made the whole thing even better.

1.

In other words he actually knows the band while you listened to Rumours one time because of TikTok and now you’ve got a Stevie Nicks tattoo. — Costa-Rica (@Co5taRica) April 18, 2024

Omg you’re so right actually!!!!!!!!!! — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 18, 2024

2.

Translation: A polite gentleman tried to talk to me at a bar and we had a conversation about Fleetwood Mac, where he shared his knowledge about the topic. — Steve Floyd (@stevefloyds) April 20, 2024

Translation: Wrong — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 20, 2024

3.

looks like your holding a selfy stick cause no one actually wants to talk to you lol — Jason Stonks (@JasonStonks) April 18, 2024

I wish no one would talk to me — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 18, 2024

4.

Why did this woman post a pic of the other woman's tattoo? I'm confused pic.twitter.com/ei0WN6ER1B — Midnight (@MisterMidnights) April 18, 2024

This is literally me — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 18, 2024

5.

It's okay to face forward for pictures. — RandomHuman12409h293 (@mike_zingalis) April 18, 2024

Omg really? — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 18, 2024

6.

Sorry an unattractive man got excited and tried relating to you over a common interest. Oh what a world. — CleoTolstoy (@CleoTolstoy) April 18, 2024

Where did I say unattractive? — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 18, 2024

7.

So he tried to strike up a convo over a common interest This post is one big red flag — onegospel (@onegospel2021) April 19, 2024

Actually the post is me at a Stevie show — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 20, 2024

8.

More things that never happened — Youthinasia (@Youthinasian) April 18, 2024

You’re so right — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 18, 2024

9.

That tatoo on your arm is Stevie Nicks — Walter (@LongBeachBum) April 20, 2024

Is this a question or a statement — Kaya ✨ (@kyylien) April 20, 2024

You make tweeting fun.

Source @kyylien