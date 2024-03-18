The waxwork exhibits in this Polish museum fall right into the ‘so bad they’re brilliant’ category

Weird World funny

Twitter/X user Seth has recently been on a trip to Krakow in Poland where he came across a waxwork museum which is unlikely to rival Madame Tussaud’s anytime soon.

Despite the rather shoddy exhibits, he was still adamant that the entry fee was the ‘best £12.50 ever spent’.

He was kind enough to share with his followers pictures of his favourite exhibits, so you can judge for yourselves.

Viewers of a nervous disposition, look away now.

1.

The Polonia Wax Museum in Krakov is a thing of beauty. The best £12.50 ever spent. A thread. pic.twitter.com/9FsMPxasiA — Seth (@sethdarby) March 14, 2024

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.