Weird World funny

The waxwork exhibits in this Polish museum fall right into the ‘so bad they’re brilliant’ category

David Harris. Updated March 18th, 2024

Twitter/X user Seth has recently been on a trip to Krakow in Poland where he came across a waxwork museum which is unlikely to rival Madame Tussaud’s anytime soon.

Despite the rather shoddy exhibits, he was still adamant that the entry fee was the ‘best £12.50 ever spent’.

He was kind enough to share with his followers pictures of his favourite exhibits, so you can judge for yourselves.

Viewers of a nervous disposition, look away now.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2