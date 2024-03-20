GB News reached peak facepalm as this guest’s Thatcher quote turned out to be from Spitting Image
Over on GB News, where facts and professionalism go to die, a guest shared what he thought was an anecdote about Margaret Thatcher’s no-nonsense handling of her cabinet, but it was actually a direct quote of a Spitting Image sketch.
Here’s how it happened.
A Spitting Image scene from the 1980's has just been quoted as an anecdote about Margaret Thatcher. ♂️ #GBNews pic.twitter.com/XrH0omh3Sm
— Karl (@Karl_Downey) March 18, 2024
Piers Pottinger, who was an aide to Thatcher, is exactly the sort of guest the channel seems to favour – right wing and confidently incorrect.
There was a resounding facepalm.
1.
He went on to recall the hilarious time he once saw a man hold a chicken in the air and stick a deckchair up his nose. https://t.co/DEWdbCYTcd
— Jason (@NickMotown) March 20, 2024
2.
It reminds me of the time I tried to buy a new handle for my fork
Oh what a day that was https://t.co/ZSPtXz2YeM
— Jim Burke (@Barcajim3) March 20, 2024
3.
Oh for fucks sake https://t.co/gLggyHMc14
— Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) March 19, 2024
4.
I once wrote a little-read book about the relationship between real and fictional politics & the permeable boundary between them – I only wish I could’ve included this episode. https://t.co/gFMpX57ZIU
— Steven Fielding (@PolProfSteve) March 20, 2024
5.
Jesus. I'm 27 and I recognise that as Spitting Image just from seeing all those TV countdown shows when I was younger
— Andrew Atkinson-Dalziel (@DalzielAtkinson) March 20, 2024
6.
Top quality news reporting https://t.co/f2Cj3Ylc0k
— Dianne Bancroft (@DianneBancroft) March 20, 2024
7.
Oh. My. Word. https://t.co/nAS9h96aTw
— Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) March 20, 2024
8.
Tells you everything you need to know about GB News https://t.co/lRsXsPjBss
— Paul Bray (@PaulBray67) March 20, 2024
9.
Usual quality of information from GBeebies.
— Alex H (@alex_house) March 20, 2024
Finally, here’s the classic Spitting Image joke in question.
Source Karl Downey Image Screengrab, Screengrab