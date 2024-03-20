GB News reached peak facepalm as this guest’s Thatcher quote turned out to be from Spitting Image

Entertainment GB News

Over on GB News, where facts and professionalism go to die, a guest shared what he thought was an anecdote about Margaret Thatcher’s no-nonsense handling of her cabinet, but it was actually a direct quote of a Spitting Image sketch.

Here’s how it happened.

A Spitting Image scene from the 1980's has just been quoted as an anecdote about Margaret Thatcher. ‍♂️ #GBNews pic.twitter.com/XrH0omh3Sm — Karl (@Karl_Downey) March 18, 2024

Piers Pottinger, who was an aide to Thatcher, is exactly the sort of guest the channel seems to favour – right wing and confidently incorrect.

There was a resounding facepalm.

1.

He went on to recall the hilarious time he once saw a man hold a chicken in the air and stick a deckchair up his nose. https://t.co/DEWdbCYTcd — Jason (@NickMotown) March 20, 2024

2.

It reminds me of the time I tried to buy a new handle for my fork Oh what a day that was https://t.co/ZSPtXz2YeM — Jim Burke (@Barcajim3) March 20, 2024

3.

Oh for fucks sake https://t.co/gLggyHMc14 — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) March 19, 2024

4.

I once wrote a little-read book about the relationship between real and fictional politics & the permeable boundary between them – I only wish I could’ve included this episode. https://t.co/gFMpX57ZIU — Steven Fielding (@PolProfSteve) March 20, 2024

5.

Jesus. I'm 27 and I recognise that as Spitting Image just from seeing all those TV countdown shows when I was younger — Andrew Atkinson-Dalziel (@DalzielAtkinson) March 20, 2024

6.

Top quality news reporting https://t.co/f2Cj3Ylc0k — Dianne Bancroft (@DianneBancroft) March 20, 2024

7.

8.

Tells you everything you need to know about GB News https://t.co/lRsXsPjBss — Paul Bray (@PaulBray67) March 20, 2024

9.

Usual quality of information from GBeebies. — Alex H (@alex_house) March 20, 2024

Finally, here’s the classic Spitting Image joke in question.

READ MORE

GB News’s Beverley Turner was unhappy ITV’s new Covid drama was written by a doctor and make this response available on prescription

Source Karl Downey Image Screengrab, Screengrab