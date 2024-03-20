Entertainment GB News

GB News reached peak facepalm as this guest’s Thatcher quote turned out to be from Spitting Image

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 20th, 2024

Over on GB News, where facts and professionalism go to die, a guest shared what he thought was an anecdote about Margaret Thatcher’s no-nonsense handling of her cabinet, but it was actually a direct quote of a Spitting Image sketch.

Here’s how it happened.

Piers Pottinger, who was an aide to Thatcher, is exactly the sort of guest the channel seems to favour – right wing and confidently incorrect.

There was a resounding facepalm.

Finally, here’s the classic Spitting Image joke in question.

Source Karl Downey Image Screengrab, Screengrab