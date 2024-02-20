GB News’s Beverley Turner was unhappy ITV’s new Covid drama was written by a doctor and make this response available on prescription

News

To the world of GB News presenter Beverley Turner now – you remember, the one who called Russell Brand ‘a hero’ a few months back – who’s not happy with new ITV drama, Breathtaking.

Joanne Froggatt stars as a frontline Covid consultant in the three-part series which has been described by critics as ‘searing’, ‘harrowing’ and ‘deeply sad’, a devastating account of the worst public health crisis in recent memory which ‘perfectly captures the chaos, the impossible decisions and the utterly shameful government failings’.

Such is the impact likely to be that people are already saying it will do for NHS staff what another ITV drama, Mr Bates, did for Post Office victims.

But back to Beverley Turner, who was appalled to find the drama about the NHS during Covid had been written by a real-life NHS doctor, Dr Rachel Clarke.

Omg just discovered that #BREATHTAKING is based on the memoirs of @doctor_oxford!!!!

REMEMBER HER??

The loudest, fear-peddling, lockdown-loving, school-closing, jab-pushing, complaining, social-media-snitching, hyperbolic, paid-off, brow-dabbing, poor-me, "victimised,"… pic.twitter.com/FoXwe8MgBW — Bev Turner (@beverleyturner) February 19, 2024

And while not everyone replied with the same thing, most people did, and these people surely said it best.

True. What would a frontline doctor during a pandemic, know about frontline health provision during a pandemic? Should have got Matt Le Tissier to write it. — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) February 19, 2024

Bev has a degree in English

She has no health care background

She has no medical education

She has no epidemiology qualifications yet some sad saps will believe this garbage. Click bait for the deluded https://t.co/89eTwHYUKW — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) February 20, 2024

You mean it was based on the memoirs of somebody who was on the front line in 2020? I suppose you would prefer it if the writers based it on the ramblings of certain presenters of a news channel that is not a news channel but is probably in fact a news channel. — Joe Hardy ♿️ #RightToLove (@BlokeOnWheels) February 19, 2024

I think we do remember her, and the courage and sacrifice of her colleagues. https://t.co/4DWgIxWflw — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) February 19, 2024

You mean a doctor that risked her own health to work with patients during the pandemic? Whilst you hid away working from home… — Michelle ☘️ (@MichelleDuffy33) February 19, 2024

And also.

Stop it. You are embarrassing yourself https://t.co/nAwgkfwyyQ — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) February 19, 2024

Last word to @doctor_oxford.

Here’s a new clip of #BREATHTAKING – on tonight, 9pm on @ITV Please watch if you feel able. Please don’t look away.#NHS pic.twitter.com/o11JCtuE95 — Dr Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) February 19, 2024

And another actual doctor.

#Breathtaking is scarily accurate. One of my strong memories of Covid is stripping off at the door, wiping down all my belongings, straight in the shower. Trying to protect my family. I still caught it. Because I wasn't given proper PPE. — Jonathan (@jabberwock951) February 19, 2024

Follow @doctor_oxford here!

Source @beverleyturner