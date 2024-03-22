Life Am I The Asshole

Surely the most spectacular ‘Am I The A-hole?’ you will ever read

John Plunkett. Updated March 22nd, 2024

This man’s relationship ‘dilemma’ has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become blatantly obvious.

It’s a 32-year-old man who was asked by his wife to help out a bit more with their new baby, and responded by asking her for a DNA test.

And, well, best have a read for yourself.

We’ll freely to confess to very possibly overusing the phrase jaw-dropper but that is a proper jaw-dropper.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it after it was shared by @sheikyerbouti_.

To conclude …

Source Reddit @sheikyerbouti_