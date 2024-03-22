Surely the most spectacular ‘Am I The A-hole?’ you will ever read

Life Am I The Asshole

This man’s relationship ‘dilemma’ has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become blatantly obvious.

It’s a 32-year-old man who was asked by his wife to help out a bit more with their new baby, and responded by asking her for a DNA test.

And, well, best have a read for yourself.

We’ll freely to confess to very possibly overusing the phrase jaw-dropper but that is a proper jaw-dropper.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it after it was shared by @sheikyerbouti_.

Imagine blowing up your whole marriage because of what an alpha male podcast told you lmao pic.twitter.com/WiAvcbOADG — pablo seshcobar (@sheikyerbouti_) March 20, 2024

How could you conceivably get this far into a relationship with this little trust. Having a baby is awesome! It’s also terrifying! Didn’t they lean on each other during the pregnancy?? How are they like this — Joseph K Bennett (@JosephKBennett) March 20, 2024

“I don’t trust you or respect you…why are you leaving me?” — Peter Shallis (@shallis_peter) March 20, 2024

There should be a subreddit for just this content. There's something about men blowing up their own happy lives that I find endlessly fascinating. — Catnip (@catnip2221) March 20, 2024

He very meticulously lets us know everything he did wrong and then ends it with saying he doesn't know what her issue is. Incredible — ‍⬛ Bobbi QELD (@bobby_QELD) March 20, 2024

The bit about getting her to listen to podcasts and then she left to go stay with her parents killed me lmao — mote of dust (@Dumbpieceofshi3) March 20, 2024

God what an unbelievably weird thing to ask for — Taear (@ChrisTheHills) March 20, 2024

Apparently its a big talking point in "manosphere"/red pill communities. Women all being cheating whores etc and u should get a DNA test etc etc — pablo seshcobar (@sheikyerbouti_) March 20, 2024

It was the fuck aroundest of times, it was the find outest of times — Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) March 20, 2024

To conclude …

I’ve read this twice now and I can’t decide if I would have taken the DNA test to make it easier when I took him to family court or if I wouldn’t even have bothered taking the DNA test before leaving for my parents’ with the baby. https://t.co/OC51HYr1Ss — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) March 20, 2024

Source Reddit @sheikyerbouti_