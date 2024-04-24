23 times the Angry People in Local Newspapers account made the internet a much funnier place

Twitter news

There are some Twitter/X accounts that are reliably entertaining, others that are informative, and then there are accounts like Angry People in Local Newspapers – @angrypiln – that achieve both of those ends and also make the internet a better place to be.

The basis of Angry People in Local Newspapers is largely summed up by the name, but is completely covered by the bio –

Angry People in Local Newspapers – Weird news – Bizarre headlines – Wild animals and ghosts which are actually cats – Bonkers billboards.

For fans of any of those things, here are some of our favourites.

1.

“What is the charge? Eating a meal? 211 succulent Chinese meals?” pic.twitter.com/rRsHahNAdR — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) September 26, 2023

2.

“Girl, when I’m gone, I’d like you to do just the one thing for me”

“Anything gramps, as long as it’s not the jellyfish thing”

“It is the jellyfish thing” pic.twitter.com/1fL9I4dgir — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) August 15, 2023

3.

Now we wait. https://t.co/8GY88Ved56 — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) July 14, 2023

4.

The Dundee Evening Telegraph strikes again. pic.twitter.com/FCbgPzmJSw — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) December 4, 2023

5.

A true classic pic.twitter.com/8UlSKCfZmv — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) August 8, 2023

6.

Today in “Well, that escalated” – well, that escalated. https://t.co/WPzHKgigYb — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) April 23, 2024

7.

The Telegraph – always with its finger of the pulse of the nation. pic.twitter.com/N6H1yxVjD5 — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) August 31, 2023

8.

Sometimes the jokes just write themselves pic.twitter.com/NQ7UyzJGbh — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) November 26, 2023

9.

Everyone’s a critic pic.twitter.com/jpueuevjsm — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) April 22, 2024

10.

It’s about terrorism in the Philippines. Grow up pic.twitter.com/Ayf6RyKZPk — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) August 3, 2023

11.

This looks important pic.twitter.com/lg9T4NiSIm — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) November 25, 2023

12.