Lara Trump claimed the RNC has lawsuits in 81 states and got owned into the next decade – 19 best responses
In an interview with Fox News’ Eric Bolling, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, and amateur (very amateur) geographer Lara Trump revealed new information about the size of the US.
RNC co-Chair Lara Trump: We have lawsuits in 81 states right now pic.twitter.com/3vZ8mRYvgE
81 states? Presumably, she’s including Not York, OhiNo and DelUnaware.
Despite Bolling’s acceptance of her literally incredible claim, the internet wasn’t buying it.
1.
Wow that’s a lot of states https://t.co/VLxHE82YyK
2.
Meanwhile, the DNC only has Biden on the ballot in 50 of them. Morons. https://t.co/zqvEt1ZXPQ
3.
who wants to tell her? pic.twitter.com/FXixsm3q9b
4.
Are all 81 states in the room with you right now? https://t.co/6aqR4IspCZ
5.
Lara Trump – “We have lawsuits in 81 states right now.”
Best hire ever!!!! https://t.co/KsKLT3rpm7
6.
“Idiocracy” is real life. https://t.co/J73OwN0tug
7.
This is how smart MAGA are.
I guess I missed when we added all those new states, 81
8.
Oh no! Not all 81 states…. Good to see the RNC is in such capable hands. https://t.co/T74dXkFu4t
9.
No wonder the RNC is broke! They are covering 81 states. https://t.co/s3ax7pHOrq
10.
Is it any wonder Lara trump married Eric, the dumbest trump. They are intellectual equals. https://t.co/2ufagwtmQZ
