Lara Trump claimed the RNC has lawsuits in 81 states and got owned into the next decade – 19 best responses

Politics facepalm

In an interview with Fox News’ Eric Bolling, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, and amateur (very amateur) geographer Lara Trump revealed new information about the size of the US.

RNC co-Chair Lara Trump: We have lawsuits in 81 states right now pic.twitter.com/3vZ8mRYvgE — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) April 24, 2024

81 states? Presumably, she’s including Not York, OhiNo and DelUnaware.

Despite Bolling’s acceptance of her literally incredible claim, the internet wasn’t buying it.

1.

Wow that’s a lot of states https://t.co/VLxHE82YyK — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 24, 2024

2.

Meanwhile, the DNC only has Biden on the ballot in 50 of them. Morons. https://t.co/zqvEt1ZXPQ — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 24, 2024

3.

who wants to tell her? pic.twitter.com/FXixsm3q9b — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2024

4.

Are all 81 states in the room with you right now? https://t.co/6aqR4IspCZ — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 24, 2024

5.

Lara Trump – “We have lawsuits in 81 states right now.” Best hire ever!!!! https://t.co/KsKLT3rpm7 — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) April 24, 2024

6.

7.

This is how smart MAGA are. I guess I missed when we added all those new states, 81 — UnitedWeStand (@DividedWeFa11) April 24, 2024

8.

Oh no! Not all 81 states…. Good to see the RNC is in such capable hands. https://t.co/T74dXkFu4t — Rosemarie Lane ‍☠️ (@KeysMom1031) April 24, 2024

9.

No wonder the RNC is broke! They are covering 81 states. https://t.co/s3ax7pHOrq — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) April 24, 2024

10.