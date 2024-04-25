Politics facepalm

Lara Trump claimed the RNC has lawsuits in 81 states and got owned into the next decade – 19 best responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 25th, 2024

In an interview with Fox News’ Eric Bolling, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, and amateur (very amateur) geographer Lara Trump revealed new information about the size of the US.

81 states? Presumably, she’s including Not York, OhiNo and DelUnaware.

Despite Bolling’s acceptance of her literally incredible claim, the internet wasn’t buying it.

