25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
What a week it’s been. All the drama of the UK local elections, Stormy Daniels giving evidence in the Trump trial, Eurovision mayhem – and a right-wing (former) Tory crossing the floor.
It’s definitely time for a break and a bit of a timeline cleanse.
Here are 25 favourite funny things we saw on Twitter/X over the last seven days to help you put it all out of your mind.
1.
Oops I made a mistake. Guess I’ll rip my paper in half trying to fix it pic.twitter.com/0s4C6i9FW5
— PieGuy (@ilovepie84) May 6, 2024
2.
A Tinder type app, but it matches you with sandwiches.
— your other mom (@difficultpatty) May 8, 2024
3.
If Fish is such good brain food why don't penguins rule the world?
— Jim Corbridge (@MrBonMot) May 5, 2024
4.
Someone said they liked my lipgloss today and I didn’t have the heart to tell them it was butter from all the toast I just ate
— Lottie-pop (@Lottie_Poppie) May 7, 2024
5.
Hulu's like I see you paused your show with 4 minutes left, would be a shame if someone were to…restart it from the beginning
— meghan (@deloisivete) May 9, 2024
6.
Is important for you to know that I briefly forgot the name Poseidon so the instant I saw this guy, my brain went "wet Zeus" pic.twitter.com/a7vFoQRLFy
— Jennifer Lee Rossman #SaveLowerDecks (@JenLRossman) May 5, 2024
7.
When other people fall for an AI image it’s cause they’re stupid as fuck. When I fall for it it’s because the AI was really good
— Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) May 7, 2024
8.
reasons i can’t work:
6-8am: too sleepy
8-10am: too caffeine
10am-1pm: too hungry
1pm-3pm: too full
3pm-6pm: dread
6pm-9pm: looking at phone
9-sleep: too sleepy
— Youngmi MAYER (@ymmayer) May 9, 2024
9.
Thinking about joining the cicadas this summer and just screaming for six weeks straight. You? pic.twitter.com/snKr0BTJWk
— National Park Service (@NatlParkService) May 8, 2024
10.
Me: If you could sleep with —
Wife: Ryan Reynolds!
Me: –the window opened a little bit, I would appreciate it.
— Jew in a Canoe ✡️ (@WillieHandler) May 7, 2024
11.
Your boss after saying "afternoon" to someone walking in the office at 9.03am pic.twitter.com/fM30EPbk5N
— Eugene (@eugeneh84) May 8, 2024
12.
Being a baby must be scary, imagine sleeping at home & you wake up at TJMAXX
— That 1 Foo (@xigotsoul) May 9, 2024