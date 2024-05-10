25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

What a week it’s been. All the drama of the UK local elections, Stormy Daniels giving evidence in the Trump trial, Eurovision mayhem – and a right-wing (former) Tory crossing the floor.

It’s definitely time for a break and a bit of a timeline cleanse.

Here are 25 favourite funny things we saw on Twitter/X over the last seven days to help you put it all out of your mind.

1.

Oops I made a mistake. Guess I’ll rip my paper in half trying to fix it pic.twitter.com/0s4C6i9FW5 — PieGuy (@ilovepie84) May 6, 2024

2.

A Tinder type app, but it matches you with sandwiches. — your other mom (@difficultpatty) May 8, 2024

3.

If Fish is such good brain food why don't penguins rule the world? — Jim Corbridge (@MrBonMot) May 5, 2024

4.

Someone said they liked my lipgloss today and I didn’t have the heart to tell them it was butter from all the toast I just ate — Lottie-pop (@Lottie_Poppie) May 7, 2024

5.

Hulu's like I see you paused your show with 4 minutes left, would be a shame if someone were to…restart it from the beginning — meghan (@deloisivete) May 9, 2024

6.

Is important for you to know that I briefly forgot the name Poseidon so the instant I saw this guy, my brain went "wet Zeus" pic.twitter.com/a7vFoQRLFy — Jennifer Lee Rossman #SaveLowerDecks (@JenLRossman) May 5, 2024

7.

When other people fall for an AI image it’s cause they’re stupid as fuck. When I fall for it it’s because the AI was really good — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) May 7, 2024

8.

reasons i can’t work: 6-8am: too sleepy

8-10am: too caffeine

10am-1pm: too hungry

1pm-3pm: too full

3pm-6pm: dread

6pm-9pm: looking at phone

9-sleep: too sleepy — Youngmi MAYER (@ymmayer) May 9, 2024

9.

Thinking about joining the cicadas this summer and just screaming for six weeks straight. You? pic.twitter.com/snKr0BTJWk — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) May 8, 2024

10.

Me: If you could sleep with — Wife: Ryan Reynolds! Me: –the window opened a little bit, I would appreciate it. — Jew in a Canoe ✡️ (@WillieHandler) May 7, 2024

11.

Your boss after saying "afternoon" to someone walking in the office at 9.03am pic.twitter.com/fM30EPbk5N — Eugene (@eugeneh84) May 8, 2024

12.