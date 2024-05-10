Twitter tweets of the week

25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Staff. Updated May 10th, 2024

What a week it’s been. All the drama of the UK local elections, Stormy Daniels giving evidence in the Trump trial, Eurovision mayhem – and a right-wing (former) Tory crossing the floor.

It’s definitely time for a break and a bit of a timeline cleanse.

Here are 25 favourite funny things we saw on Twitter/X over the last seven days to help you put it all out of your mind.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2