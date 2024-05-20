This teacher hilariously correcting the grammar of this man’s misogynistic rant is a supremely satisfying watch

Videos bigots takedowns

There’s two ways you can deal with the misogynistic, borderline incoherent rants of a misogynist.

One, you can ignore, delete, block, report … all that kind of thing.

Or, if you’re teacher @wisely.done who’s been going wildly viral on Twitter, you can take the time to pick them up on the most unfortunate grammatical mistakes, and a supremely satisfying watch it is too.

This lady is an English teacher who’s been roasting incels by correcting their grammar and it’s currently my favorite thing on the internet pic.twitter.com/yfaQyPdofm — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 19, 2024

10/10, no notes!

“I wanna respect your opinion, but first we need to know what you’re talking about” — Shannon Gregory (@princessshay013) May 19, 2024

I aspire to be this level of petty — (@MidnightMonaye) May 19, 2024

“it’s not the word ‘of,’ babydoll” took me out — Mark Sundstrom (@106th) May 20, 2024

“Brilliant! Using the power of grammar to take down harmful rhetoric is a genius move. This teacher is a hero, and their corrections are a reminder that kindness and wit can be a powerful antidote to online toxicity.” — Station 24 (@VidsStation24) May 19, 2024

“and good job remembering your periods every time” pic.twitter.com/fz8GQSNLCZ — Kendall Jay (@K3NDALLJ) May 19, 2024

inject this into my veins. — aka stardust (@a_k_a_stardust) May 19, 2024

The way she single-handedly ended that man with a peace of paper, a pen and a marker pic.twitter.com/jInu16cBuX — (@brotherfenty) May 19, 2024

Lots more of this sort of thing here!

In two words …

Fucking brilliant. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 19, 2024

Source TikTok @wisely.done H/T @notcapnamerica