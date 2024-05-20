Videos bigots takedowns

This teacher hilariously correcting the grammar of this man’s misogynistic rant is a supremely satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated May 20th, 2024

There’s two ways you can deal with the misogynistic, borderline incoherent rants of a misogynist.

One, you can ignore, delete, block, report … all that kind of thing.

Or, if you’re teacher @wisely.done who’s been going wildly viral on Twitter, you can take the time to pick them up on the most unfortunate grammatical mistakes, and a supremely satisfying watch it is too.

10/10, no notes!

In two words …

Source TikTok @wisely.done H/T @notcapnamerica