Twitter Rishi Sunak Waitrose

Waitrose had the perfect response to this brilliant spot and whoever did it, take the rest of the week off!

John Plunkett. Updated May 22nd, 2024

As no-one anywhere will need reminding right now, Rishi Sunak has taken the plunge and called a general election for 4 July.

His announcement was memorable not for anything the PM had to say but because of the unfortunate background music …

… and the rain. So much rain!

And we mention it again because of this particular spot by the always followable TV critic and presenter Scott Bryan as everyone waited for Sunak to appear outside number 10.

Just in case that’s tricky to see …

And it was spotted by Waitrose who did this.

Boom!

Aced it.

READ MORE

31 favourite things people have been saying about the long-awaited general election announcement
Source @JohnLewisRetail