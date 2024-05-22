Waitrose had the perfect response to this brilliant spot and whoever did it, take the rest of the week off!

Twitter Rishi Sunak Waitrose

As no-one anywhere will need reminding right now, Rishi Sunak has taken the plunge and called a general election for 4 July.

His announcement was memorable not for anything the PM had to say but because of the unfortunate background music …

Whoever is playing ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ during Rishi’s announcement deserves a gong. Lol pic.twitter.com/9Hgi3dNNM4 — Maurice Mcleod (he/him) (@mowords) May 22, 2024

… and the rain. So much rain!

“Labour doesn’t have a plan” says man who hadn’t checked the weather forecast. pic.twitter.com/3LUlGz6I7n — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) May 22, 2024

And we mention it again because of this particular spot by the always followable TV critic and presenter Scott Bryan as everyone waited for Sunak to appear outside number 10.

Just in case that’s tricky to see …

And it was spotted by Waitrose who did this.

Time to stock up the wine cabinet! Our 25% off six bottles of wine starts todayhttps://t.co/J0JuD7IQ5e https://t.co/OwWOf1lEvd — Waitrose & Partners (@waitrose) May 22, 2024

Boom!

Is this the most left wing thing Waitrose has ever done? — Dr Tasha Kitcher (@tasha_kitcher) May 22, 2024

Waitrose marketing & socials account — Excelsior (@RavS82) May 22, 2024

I might put in a big order on the 5th July… — Wooshell (@Wooshell1977) May 22, 2024

Aced it.

We’ll bring the wine glasses https://t.co/ipx0qavjaw — John Lewis & Partners (@JohnLewisRetail) May 22, 2024

