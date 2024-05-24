25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

What can we say about this week?

The UK finally has a date for the general election, Andrew Tate has been utterly given the brush-off by the Irish and Rudy Giuliani launched his own brand of coffee.

What a time to be alive.

Even with all that going on, people found the time to head to Twitter/X and give the rest of us a laugh. Here are 25 favourites.

1.

Congrats to City on their fourth title in four years. And congrats to Lance Armstrong on seven consecutive Tour de France titles. — John Green (@sportswithjohn) May 19, 2024

2.

If you work from home and you can afford it, always get a cleaner. I’m getting so much done by hiding away in my office to avoid seeing the disapproval on her face at the state of my house. — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) May 20, 2024

3.

I don’t know why Apple is charging me 7.99 , 3.99 and 10.99 and I will never know. frankly that is none of my business — ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) May 23, 2024

4.

My greatest fear? That the menswear guy finds a picture of me in a suit and for some reason decides to do a thread about it — Andrew Hunter Murray (@andrewhunterm) May 22, 2024

5.

Hate when you send a work email and feel relived to put the ball in someone else’s court but then they write back like 10 minutes later and you’re like GODDAMMIT — SpacedMom (@copymama) May 16, 2024

6.

I've noticed that parents who go into "Baby Changing Facilities" invariably come out with the same one. Very suspicious. — Jason (@NickMotown) May 20, 2024

7.

Rather than appointing a new manager Chelsea should just have a guest manager each week, like Have I Got News For You. — Paul Watson (@paul_c_watson) May 21, 2024

8.

Got to get a train in to London for before 10am so if anyone needs me I'll be REMORTGAGING THE HOUSE — Gabby Hutchinson Crouch (@Scriblit) May 20, 2024

9.

i hate my fuckass brain. every time i see this sign on a plane my immediate impulse is to interpret it as “sowwy no stowage ” pic.twitter.com/D8hNijzk5D — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) May 21, 2024

10.

My daughter is now a licensed driver and we had her go out to pick us up some dinner.

Y’all, it took 16 years, but I got my own Uber Eats driver now — McDad (@mcdadstuff) May 19, 2024

11.

do you think fish are proud that they're in such iconic company with cheese, fear, and war as the only things you can monger — katie (@focusfronting) May 20, 2024

12.