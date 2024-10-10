Entertainment advertising funny

A clever ad from 2005 has been doing the rounds again, and it’s a 30-second creative triumph

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 10th, 2024

A very clever award-winning advert from 2005 has been doing the rounds on Twitter/X, and it’s just 30 seconds of creative excellence.

‘Vim Prisoner’ won several awards for the Canadian creative agency, Zig, as well as the directorial team, The Perlorian Brothers – and it significantly boosted sales of Vim for the Lever company.

It made quite an impression on these people, too – and anyone who’s ever had to scrub a bath. Probably.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

AmyKathleen related hard.

Source @alsamahi Image Screengrab