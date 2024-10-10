A clever ad from 2005 has been doing the rounds again, and it’s a 30-second creative triumph

Entertainment advertising funny

A very clever award-winning advert from 2005 has been doing the rounds on Twitter/X, and it’s just 30 seconds of creative excellence.

A very touching moment pic.twitter.com/oWooo4gd1h — Ali Al Samahi (@alsamahi) October 8, 2024

‘Vim Prisoner’ won several awards for the Canadian creative agency, Zig, as well as the directorial team, The Perlorian Brothers – and it significantly boosted sales of Vim for the Lever company.

It made quite an impression on these people, too – and anyone who’s ever had to scrub a bath. Probably.

That was moving https://t.co/yy1ygtHnha — Andrij Burchak (@agbconnect) October 9, 2024

Never even expected that. — Julia Snedkova | Leadership Coach (@juliasnedkova) October 8, 2024

Best suspense advertisement ever — Nature Explorer (@naturevibes24) October 9, 2024

my god

I was expecting some horror scene — paw puff (@paw_puff) October 8, 2024

NGL they had me in the 1st part. That's a good one — 21st Century Idiocracy (@stateofdegay) October 8, 2024

She needs to invest in a shower instead — Crazy Reels (@CrazyReelsVideo) October 8, 2024

You totally suckered me! — Richard D Rohwer (@rohwerRD) October 8, 2024

AmyKathleen related hard.

Ya know, this is exactly how it feels, lol!! https://t.co/4ndlAM4sXn — AmyKathleen (@coodyamyk) October 9, 2024

Source @alsamahi Image Screengrab