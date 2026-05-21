Trump’s education department had a message for the American people and that message was – this might be the worst thing you have ever seen

US donald trump education

We’re not sure precisely what state the Department of Education is over in America but Donald Trump and has team has never seemed overly keen on the idea, presumably on the basis that being stupid never stopped them.

Anyway, we mention it again after this particular message from whatever is left of Trump’s education department, presumably encouraging people to get the skills they need to work and live (and work).

But it wasn’t the message that got people talking as much as the image that accompanied it, because … look.

SKILLS THAT PAY OFF. pic.twitter.com/257lngKSN8 — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) May 19, 2026

And did these people say it best? Of course they did!

1.

The longer you look at this, the worse it gets https://t.co/OqvcfZ4CwM — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) May 20, 2026

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The US Department of Education is depicting trade work with impossible AI generated tools, Ai generated Piping, and and impossible AI generated plumbing. Easily the dumbest administration of all time. https://t.co/cqVqZuVxvp — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) May 20, 2026

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The Trump administration posting fake AI plumbing diagrams while talking about “skills that pay off” is peak brain rot. Linda, lay off that A1 sauce…. https://t.co/UvlX9L3RHh — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 21, 2026

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That is the worst-designed sink in the history of sinks. https://t.co/Gf56XaPAN9 — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) May 21, 2026

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current department of education using AI slop checks out — jacksfilms (@jacksfilms) May 20, 2026

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They attended the M.C. Escher Plumbing School. — Jason (@jasonhsv) May 20, 2026

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the more you look the worse it gets pic.twitter.com/7qZZ1OrZPz — shelby (@thetrueshelby) May 20, 2026

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What the fuck did you do to my sink https://t.co/OQhmrMF84Q pic.twitter.com/zJNMMnTlsm — Delicious Tacos (@Delicious_Tacos) May 20, 2026

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Accurate depiction of the kind of education the DOE provides (check out what the black woman learning a trade is actually doing) Remember when the Trump Admin was going to dismantle the DOE? Good times https://t.co/DXb1AymuVm — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) May 20, 2026

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“Yeah fuck college.” – The U.S. Department of Education, which doesn’t seem to know how sinks work. pic.twitter.com/mU9pZkZlY1 — Tom Mallory 🧢🥏 🤷🏽‍♂️ (@tom_mallory) May 21, 2026

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Honey, the plumbers just came, they added some extra pipes https://t.co/Q4k00zPyNL — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 20, 2026

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“Guys, all I had was a leaky drain. Now I’ve got $1000 worth of copper pipes and brass fittings going nowhere.” pic.twitter.com/hwwADUBHHE — Tom (@TomFromJerz) May 20, 2026

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There are at least ten things very wrong with this post. https://t.co/tUFh1g1Sdj — David ‘JoelKatz’ Schwartz (@JoelKatz) May 21, 2026

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this is the craziest copper work ive ever seen https://t.co/NrI9c5EQ0N pic.twitter.com/5qQxQ1bJCH — doomer (@uncledoomer) May 20, 2026

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This is like one of those Highlights pictures where you’re supposed to spot all the things that are wrong. https://t.co/svUNZSz1Cx — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) May 20, 2026

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Source @usedgov