US donald trump education

Trump’s education department had a message for the American people and that message was – this might be the worst thing you have ever seen

John Plunkett. Updated May 21st, 2026

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We’re not sure precisely what state the Department of Education is over in America but Donald Trump and has team has never seemed overly keen on the idea, presumably on the basis that being stupid never stopped them.

Anyway, we mention it again after this particular message from whatever is left of Trump’s education department, presumably encouraging people to get the skills they need to work and live (and work).

But it wasn’t the message that got people talking as much as the image that accompanied it, because … look.

And did these people say it best? Of course they did!

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Source @usedgov