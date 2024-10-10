US food and drink

An American just discovered the drip-free ‘UFO burger’ and the whole of Britain replied as one

John Plunkett. Updated October 10th, 2024

The trouble with a lot of burgers these days – especially if you’re eating out, obviously – is they cram so many ingredients between the two halves of the bun that it’s almost impossible (and invariably very messy) to eat.

This is particularly true if you’re in the US, where everything is bigger and more calorific.

So imagine the excitant of this particular American when they discovered the ‘UFO burger’. It’s like a burger but with one big difference and, well, best have a watch for yourselves.

And it prompted no shortage of replies …

But this reply in particular went viral – really viral – and surely spoke on behalf of Britons everywhere.

Nailed it.

To conclude …

Source @simonnz_