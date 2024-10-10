An American just discovered the drip-free ‘UFO burger’ and the whole of Britain replied as one

US food and drink

The trouble with a lot of burgers these days – especially if you’re eating out, obviously – is they cram so many ingredients between the two halves of the bun that it’s almost impossible (and invariably very messy) to eat.

This is particularly true if you’re in the US, where everything is bigger and more calorific.

So imagine the excitant of this particular American when they discovered the ‘UFO burger’. It’s like a burger but with one big difference and, well, best have a watch for yourselves.

As someone who gets sensory overload when my burger leaks between my fingers pic.twitter.com/p2XzfeZAAX — Healthy chronicles Vol. 4 (@bighealthyfr) October 7, 2024

And it prompted no shortage of replies …

I fucking HATE when my hands get that dirty eating. This looks amazing. — (@robdonohue2) October 8, 2024

one of the reasons I hate burgers is the messy eating!!! — Gracey (@Gracebal0) October 8, 2024

No one likes dirty hands — Ashley Withey (@withey_ashley) October 7, 2024

chiii man up and eat the dam burger lol — youtube/Alonzo (@alonzolerone) October 8, 2024

But this reply in particular went viral – really viral – and surely spoke on behalf of Britons everywhere.

Americans are this close to discovering pies https://t.co/H4pbti6fc6 — spooky simon (@simonnz_) October 9, 2024

Nailed it.

Americans would fuck with pies so hard. I need to move to LA and start selling them for $19 each. They would eat that shit up — frank hills (@cockfiend247) October 10, 2024

just wait till they come to australia, every local bakery has meat pies and their asses are gonna be flabbergasted — tay (@Starsh4ped_) October 10, 2024

Gonna be a second obesity epidemic when they find them — spooky simon (@simonnz_) October 10, 2024

As a German this looks cool and I don’t know what pies are in this context. Pies with meat inside? — Matze Boom (@R4nd4m) October 10, 2024

– full pastry, both top and bottom

– small enough to eat in your hands

– big enough to be a meal

– strong enough not to disintegrate

– pastry seals it so no need for tinfoil or any other packaging

– basically a substitute for a sandwich pic.twitter.com/TY75mrrIEV — spooky simon (@simonnz_) October 10, 2024

Chicken pot pie is a staple American comfort food — Jack Joseph Vilardi (@JackJVilardi) October 10, 2024

-pot pie, usually doesn’t have a pastry base and is not eaten with your hands — spooky simon (@simonnz_) October 10, 2024

To conclude …

Damn that popped off, yanks do truly yearn for quality pastry — spooky simon (@simonnz_) October 10, 2024

Source @simonnz_