Politics brexit james o'brien

James O’Brien’s all-time classic takedown of this Brexit voter is the perfect illustration of how the country got where we are today

Poke Staff. Updated May 18th, 2026

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Brexit is back on the agenda today – of course it is! – after Labour leader wannabe Wes Streeting started wanging on about how Britain should eventually look to regain membership. Not now, Wes!

We mention it because it brought to mind James O”Brien’s devastating deconstruction of this particular caller, a Brexit voter called Richard, which went viral for reasons which will become obvious.

You’ll go a long way before finding another 1 minute and 52 seconds that perfectly illustrates how we got where we are today.

And these people surely said it best.

To conclude …

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