They pre-recorded a video of Donald Trump reading a Bible verse and it was somehow even more embarrassing than if he’d done it live

Politics bible donald trump

Donald Trump speeches are a thing of wonder. Absolutely nobody, most especially the man himself, has any idea where any one speech might go. He basically just gets up to the mic and starts winging it.

Keep this in mind in relation to the President’s appearance at the highly controversial “Rededicate 250” ceremony on the National Mall over the weekend.

The taxpayer-funded event completely obliterated the line between church and state by reframing America as a Christian nation. It was also 8 hours long.

Apparently that was too much for Trump to sit through, or even show up to, because he provided a pre-recorded message for his followers.

The heavily edited footage was a disaster class in public reading. See if you can make it through the whole thing.

Everything is wrong with this. The mild slurring. The quick cuts. The abrupt ending.

The replies couldn’t believe what they were watching.

1.

Holy shit. This is a prerecorded message with lots of obvious edits and this is the best he can do? He looks like a cadaver, sounds like he’s on a ventilator, and can’t even properly read the sections that come from a book he’s never read. https://t.co/GQzMYskMZ9 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 17, 2026

2.

Holy cow, that was painful to watch. Women give birth with less struggle than this guy reading scripture. — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) May 17, 2026

3.

Trump needed the teleprompter because he tried reading from a Bible but it kept bursting into flame https://t.co/OjwrQjLE0i — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) May 17, 2026

4.

Beyond all Trumps crimes, lying, hypocrisy, grifts, theft, division, idiocy, racism, hate, fraud, & failures, the worst part of Trumps Presidency is being reminded every single day about how many millions of completely fucking brain dead, gullible fucking idiots we live with. https://t.co/9RlsxfbjOc — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) May 17, 2026

5.

Lmao is Trump “reading” a Bible verse from a teleprompter https://t.co/ITNNi1KSNv — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 17, 2026

6.

It will never not be strange to me that I, a black-hearted atheist, would be 100X more comfortable talking scripture than a Republican president. This is totally alien to him, indeed it’s dripping with contempt and annoyance! https://t.co/77CSVDFxL6 — Adam Johnson (@adamjohnsonCHI) May 18, 2026

7.