Politics bible donald trump

They pre-recorded a video of Donald Trump reading a Bible verse and it was somehow even more embarrassing than if he’d done it live

Saul Hutson. Updated May 18th, 2026

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Donald Trump speeches are a thing of wonder. Absolutely nobody, most especially the man himself, has any idea where any one speech might go. He basically just gets up to the mic and starts winging it.

Keep this in mind in relation to the President’s appearance at the highly controversial “Rededicate 250” ceremony on the National Mall over the weekend.

The taxpayer-funded event completely obliterated the line between church and state by reframing America as a Christian nation. It was also 8 hours long.

Apparently that was too much for Trump to sit through, or even show up to, because he provided a pre-recorded message for his followers.

The heavily edited footage was a disaster class in public reading. See if you can make it through the whole thing.

Everything is wrong with this. The mild slurring. The quick cuts. The abrupt ending.

The replies couldn’t believe what they were watching.

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