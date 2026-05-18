‘What are you starting to dislike more and more the older you get?’ – 17 gripes that get so much worse over time

Round Ups r/AskReddit

It’s a bit of an unfair stereotype that old people are curmudgeons constantly annoyed at the state of the world. Although it seems that people are starting to identify with this idea, and for good reason.

From poor public behaviour to the relentless use of passwords, there are a lot of things in the modern world that are worth getting annoyed about. This prompted Dazzling_Return_4987 to put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What are you starting to dislike more and more the older you get?’

Prepare to see red, here are the top answers…

1.

‘Social media to be honest. ‘Low societal value add, high amount of abuse potential by individuals or organization, and came too fast into our normal day to day for society to get an idea of the impact for proper regulation and mindfulness we needed around it.

And also yes I see the hypocrisy of whining about social media on Reddit…’

-AlexBantsAndFun

2.

‘Pretending to be enthusiastic about my company and our mission and my team and this quarter’s returns and marketing and targets and goals and all that other kinda shit like that. ‘The older I get, the less of a shit I could give whether this company, and all its employees, lived or died. They don’t give a shit about me, either.’

-the2belo

3.

‘Travelling by plane. I used to get so excited as a kid – now I just see it as something I have to get through to get where I’m going.’

-decentralised_cash

4.

‘Willfully stupid people’

-abalonelogic

5.

‘Drama’

-CeleryApprehensive83

6.

‘For me it’s being 40, but I don’t feel any different since about 28. Yes I know more and have more experiences, but I feel like my cognitive awareness and sense of self fully formed at 28, and now it’s just odd to start the aging process, when I feel like I just started to be an adult 12 years ago.’

-Dismal_History_

7.

‘Figuring out what to make for dinner’

-tweever38

8.

‘Passwords. ‘EVERY FRIGGING THING ONLINE needs a login. Then spams my email. ‘I shouldn’t have to do this log in, then unsubscribe from the mailing list loop OVER, AND OVER, AND OVER again.

I’m sick of it.’

-Sir-Beardless

9.