A top Trump religious advisor warned followers about America’s ‘moral decline’ and global supplies of irony just hit critical lows

Politics

Franklin Graham is America’s top evangelical nepo baby.

His daddy, Billy, served as a spiritual advisor to many US Presidents during his career, most notably forming a close relationship with Richard Nixon. (Take that how you may).

Franklin Graham, on the other hand, serves as a staunch spiritual ally to Donald Trump in a way he hasn’t with other presidents. For context, he publicly questioned Barack Obama’s christian faith. (Take that how. you may).

So it’s no surprise that the prominent religious advisor who frequently champions Trump’s policies and defends him against political backlash wanted a chance to speak at Trump’s bizarre “Rededicate 250” ceremony.

The eight hour long ceremony held on the taxpayer dime was aimed at Making America Christian Again. (Pretty much.)

It was in this setting that Graham had the audacity to grandstand about the decline of America’s morals.

Franklin Graham: There is a downward moral decline. Things that never would have been talked about publicly just 30 years ago, sinful behavior that should make us blush is now celebrated and flaunted on Main Street America. pic.twitter.com/53CajfUtg5 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 17, 2026

The irony of a man who staunchly defends Donald Trump’s behavior as Christian preaching about America’s faltering values was adresssed aggressively in the replies.

1.

Like a POTUS paying off a porn star for sex they had while his pregnant third wife was at home gestating more demon spawn for him? — Bluebird pooped an X (@bluebirdpoopies) May 17, 2026

2.

I agree. Never would the GOP have been ok with a president paying hush money to a mistress and attempting an overthrowing of the govt. and the acceptance of outright lies. Really is astounding. https://t.co/1bnAbGgHWR — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) May 17, 2026

3.

Franklin Graham is the perfect exemplar of moral decline https://t.co/qpHxfNBkrL — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 18, 2026

4.

Notice the sin lamented is never greed, cruelty, and vanity. https://t.co/tPnBujE0hL — Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) May 17, 2026

5.

Quick reminder that Graham said Trump’s affair with a porn-star was “nobody’s business,” whitewashed Trump’s blasphemous Truth Social post, and mocked non-Trump voters for having too fragile of feelings. https://t.co/Vee7GdFO7h — John A. Daly (@JohnDalyBooks) May 17, 2026

6.

Guy who still supports a judge-and-jury-adjudicated rapist who cheated on all three wives, bragged about sexually assaulting women, openly lusts after his own daughter, and was best friends with the most prolific child sex trafficker in history has thoughts on “moral decline.” https://t.co/RFhhdXeUEn — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) May 17, 2026

7.