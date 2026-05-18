Politics

A top Trump religious advisor warned followers about America’s ‘moral decline’ and global supplies of irony just hit critical lows

Saul Hutson. Updated May 18th, 2026

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Franklin Graham is America’s top evangelical nepo baby.

His daddy, Billy, served as a spiritual advisor to many US Presidents during his career, most notably forming a close relationship with Richard Nixon. (Take that how you may).

Franklin Graham, on the other hand, serves as a staunch spiritual ally to Donald Trump in a way he hasn’t with other presidents. For context, he publicly questioned Barack Obama’s christian faith. (Take that how. you may).

So it’s no surprise that the prominent religious advisor who frequently champions Trump’s policies and defends him against political backlash wanted a chance to speak at Trump’s bizarre “Rededicate 250” ceremony.

The eight hour long ceremony held on the taxpayer dime was aimed at Making America Christian Again. (Pretty much.)

It was in this setting that Graham had the audacity to grandstand about the decline of America’s morals.

The irony of a man who staunchly defends Donald Trump’s behavior as Christian preaching about America’s faltering values was adresssed aggressively in the replies.

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