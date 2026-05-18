People have been sharing their super weird snacks of choice – 21 so-called ‘treats’ that will make you feel queasy

Life r/AskUK

People who work from home will be well aware of the siren call of the fridge, constantly trying to tempt you away from the laptop and into its seductive world of mindlessly stuffing your face.

Everybody loves a snack, right? Well, yes, but it turns out that some people love stranger snacks than others.

Over on the AskUK subreddit, user Maleficent_Day_3869 posted this:

‘What is weirdest snack you eat? Mine is definitely stock cubes, the ones you’re meant to use to cook. I’m addicted to the taste of the Knorr vegetable ones and I have a little nibble as a daily treat.’

Surely not as delicious as a doughnut, but each to their own. Lots of other wild snackers chipped in with their favourites, like these:

1.

‘People think digestive biscuits with butter is weird. I think they’re weird.’

–carguy143

2.

‘If I’m feeling really naughty, I’ll dip Tesco ‘ready salted potato crisps’ (the ones that look like tiny, crispy McDonald’s chips) into Tesco’s Finest chocolate mousse.’

–Chippyhands

3.

‘Try McDonalds chips dipped into your favourite milkshake. Class.’

–Spanner1993

4.

‘My daughter dips McNuggets into a McFlurry. Can’t say I’m rushing to try it tbh.’

–Broken_Woman20

5.

‘I love a rusk. The things you give to babies. Melt in your mouth goodness.’

–Ned-Nedley

6.

‘Dry, uncooked pasta, I eat it like crisps. I used to poke dry spaghetti through a Mars Bar to give it crunch.’

–Murphield

7.

‘I cut puff pastry into animal shapes and cook and eat them.’

–Nafepaints

8.

‘I like snacking on raw button mushrooms, which is apparently weird.’

–aimforvenus

9.

‘I have been known to eat sliced raw red onions with Bovril on.’

–fwendy123

10.

‘Oxo beef cubes as a hot drink.’

–MaggieMcB

11.

‘I used to live with someone at uni who liked rice on toast.’

–So_Southern

12.

‘I used to take a slice of bread, put salt and vinegar on it, microwave and then eat it like that. I was an odd child and not much has changed.’

–VariousClassroom8056