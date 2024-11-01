People have been sharing what instantly turns them off a date – 17 most relatable icks

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Anyone unlucky enough to go on one will tell you that dating is a nightmarish hellscape.

What makes it all the worse is that even if you start to feel some attraction, certain behaviours can destroy it in an instant. This prompted Reddit user lil_miss_sunshine84 to turn to r/AskReddit and find out the answer to this burning question:

‘What’s an INSTANT turn off in somebody you’re dating?’

If you’re currently looking for love, you’ll likely recognise these vibe killers…

1.

‘When they constantly talk over you. Feels like they’re more interested in hearing themselves than getting to know you.’

-wings_of_love_

2.

‘When they HAVEN’T made any attempts to ask me questions or try to get to know me. I had a guy tell me I was a mystery to him and I was like “you never ask me a single question” lmao.’

-traumatizedfox

3.

‘Telling me all the ways they are amazing. You shouldn’t have to try so hard to convince someone you’re great if you actually are.’

-Pleasant_Detail5697

4.

‘Impatience.

The hottest thing I’ve seen a girl do was sit through a 45 minute rant of my autistic brother explaining why Ashoka Tano could have single-handedly stopped Anakin from turning to the dark side.

It was the first time they ever met and she was not only sitting there and listening, she was actively participating in the conversation and asking questions even though I know she really does not like Star Wars.

If a person has patience like that then they have my heart.’

-Consistent_Key5468

5.

‘Too obsessed with their phones.’

-MrDohh

6.

‘Poor hygiene.’

-Fast_Cardiologist188

7.

‘When they make everything sexual for no reason, especially in public. I don’t know if this is just a normal thing but everyone I’ve dated does this and it’s so annoying. It’s like bro can we have a normal conversation for once.’

-call4swarlesbarkley

8.

‘Can’t hold an intelligent conversation.’

-snootypenguin4

9.

‘Being thoroughly oblivious to your environment. Standing in someone’s way, driving in the left lane, Talking loudly on your phone in a crowd. Stuff like this.’

-TremontRhino