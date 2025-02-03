We’re pretty sure they couldn’t reproduce this superbly timed yoga pose if they tried

Videos funny

The internet is full of posers – some of them literally posing, many of them just doing it metaphorically.

A popular pastime seems to be recording yoga workouts, and to be fair, if I could get into those positions, I’d want everybody to know about it, too.

Back in 2019, Klara Sjöberg shared a clip of someone doing a yoga pose on a beach – but it wasn’t the position that was so impressive, it was the angle and the timing.

I'm OK at yoga, but still haven’t mastered the “helicopter flying out of my vag” pose. pic.twitter.com/X94BIrLtFq — Klara (@klara_sjo) February 27, 2019

It puts “And monkeys might fly out of my butt.” into perspective.

via GIPHY

The unlikely occurrence had Twitter in stitches.

— E L James (@E_L_James) February 27, 2019

That's something they only teach in Brasil. — Klupperz, Oraculum Autumni (@Klupperz) February 28, 2019

I’ve been fighting a cold/lung infection and nearly died for reals watching this. #WorthIt https://t.co/K3B0w5NyWk — Gege, An Adult Human Female. i.e.: A Woman (@Pomquat) February 28, 2019

😂😂😭 omg congratulations on giving birth to that helicopter!! — Zariya (@grant_zariya) February 27, 2019

Funniest thing I've seen today! https://t.co/L3h2n5Q2lX — jonas lodge (@jonascooks) February 28, 2019

That is advanced stuff hahahaha https://t.co/oHSjbwkGZo — s (@_sklf) March 1, 2019

It could start a trend.

I need to learn how to do this!! https://t.co/lCC8LRjakm — Zoe Lawrence (@itszoelaw) March 4, 2019

Good luck with that.

READ MORE

Nothing to see here – just Sam Neill doing yoga with his pig

Source Klara_sjo Image Screengrab