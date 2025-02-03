We’re pretty sure they couldn’t reproduce this superbly timed yoga pose if they tried
The internet is full of posers – some of them literally posing, many of them just doing it metaphorically.
A popular pastime seems to be recording yoga workouts, and to be fair, if I could get into those positions, I’d want everybody to know about it, too.
Back in 2019, Klara Sjöberg shared a clip of someone doing a yoga pose on a beach – but it wasn’t the position that was so impressive, it was the angle and the timing.
It puts “And monkeys might fly out of my butt.” into perspective.
The unlikely occurrence had Twitter in stitches.
It could start a trend.
Good luck with that.
Source Klara_sjo Image Screengrab