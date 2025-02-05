The face of Trump’s Chief of Staff as he announced plans to take over Gaza said everything that needs to be said

US donald trump

You have probably heard by now that Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. intends to take over Gaza and turn it into the Riviera of the Middle East. His actual term.

BREAKING: During his meeting with Netanyahu, Trump just said he wants to remove 1.7 MILLION Palestinians from GAZA and send them to Egypt, Jordan, or other countries. This is ethnic cleansing. No wonder he just pulled the U.S. from the UN Human Rights Council. This is a crime… pic.twitter.com/b8VkVqbOYv — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 4, 2025

NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell asked for some clarity on what exactly Trump plans to do, and by what authority.

REPORTER: You are talking tonight about the US taking over a sovereign territory. What authority would allow you to do that? Are you talking about a permanent occupation? TRUMP: I do see a long term ownership position pic.twitter.com/EbEI37jYDN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2025

The phrase ‘long-term ownership position’ doesn’t sit on any fences.

As Trump and Netanyahu discussed turning Gaza into a rich person’s playground, with Palestinians pushed into other Middle Eastern countries, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles looked like she may not have been in on the plan beforehand.

Lmao, look at Susie Wiles’ face when Trump says Palestinians shouldn’t go back to Gaza. Just like every other CoS before her, she has zero control over this buffoon. pic.twitter.com/GSPpwzBjVo — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 4, 2025

Twitter/X was all over it. Here’s what people have been saying.

Trump’s Chief of Staff with the Deborah Birx Inject Bleach Face as Trump says we are going to invade Gaza. pic.twitter.com/JCYbZ0Ufx0 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 5, 2025

She's finding out what General John Kelly had to deal with–but it will end up being worse because Trump is even more unhinged than he was the first term. — Robin Messing (@RobinSMessing) February 5, 2025

Think she will take a ruler to the back of his hand when everyone leaves the room? — Cindy Koppel (@cinwitch) February 5, 2025

The face of a woman who just realised she sold her soul to a sociopathic moron. Susie Wiles, you deserve every second of torment and frustration that lies ahead. #gaza pic.twitter.com/k2P4polwG8 — ruth nixon (@Baddicus) February 5, 2025

This photo is priceless: https://t.co/u9VWUgT8Fu — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) February 5, 2025

What do you think Trump’s chief of staff is thinking right now? pic.twitter.com/4uOI4YiCaw — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) February 5, 2025

Aunt Lydia is mad he went off script — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) February 5, 2025

When Donald Trump starts explaining his secret plan to communicate with aliens, and Susie Wiles wonders if she left the stove on…or if she should just run. Run, girl, run! pic.twitter.com/BpVqZc4L3C — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) February 5, 2025

Chief of Staff Susie Wiles’ reaction to Trump saying Gazans should not be allowed to return to Gaza — which is, yes, textbook ethnic cleansing. pic.twitter.com/uLo8xmInBr — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) February 5, 2025

Susie Wiles’ expression when Trump said that Gazans should not be allowed to return to Gaza is the new Fauci putting his hand to his face in the briefing room. pic.twitter.com/t6HlbdZGKv — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) February 5, 2025

TRUMP’S CHIEF OF STAFF, SUSIE WILES, SEEMS SURPRISED AT TRUMP’S BIG PLAN FOR GETTING PALESTINIANS OUT OF GAZA. https://t.co/8lDHsascqr pic.twitter.com/CCDHBxN66u — GSquared (@bestgsquared) February 5, 2025

The look of a chief of staff when a President makes up a new Middle East policy on the spot like taking over Gaza. pic.twitter.com/WEbLnrw1Mi — Ben Scholl (@ottoscholl) February 5, 2025

Megalomaniac said what? Face — Gilly ✨ (@HgLoew) February 5, 2025

Dolores Umbridge if she were from West Virginia pic.twitter.com/af4LYJDDBt — Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) February 5, 2025

Of course, we’ve been here before.

Here is Dr. Birx's reaction when President Trump asks his science advisor to study using UV light on the human body and injecting disinfectant to fight the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/MVno5X7JMA — Daniel Lewis (@Daniel_Lewis3) April 24, 2020

Four more years.

