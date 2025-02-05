US donald trump PALESTINE

Alleged non-interventionist Donald Trump says the US is taking over the Gaza Strip, and Palestinians should live elsewhere

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 5th, 2025

If anybody had forgotten what a Trump presidency was like – waking up every day to hear more insane news coming from the White House, or the golf course, or Mar-a-Lago (where he spent most of his time, charging the country through the nose to accommodate the Secret Service agents), the past 16 days have been a giant, unhinged reminder.

As if the purge of immigrants and minorities weren’t enough, there’s been the trade wars with Canada, Mexico and (still) China, the data breaches by the unelected hastily installed Elon Musk’s D.O.G.E. and the endless executive orders that frequently turn out to be illegal yet go through anyway.

On Wednesday morning – today, at the time of writing – we see that Donald Trump’s little comments about how Palestine could have great facilities on the coast have turned into an apparently Netanyahu-sanctioned land grab by the supposedly non-interventionist President.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too. We’ll own it.”

To be as clear as day, he isn’t planning to make Gaza safe for Palestinians to return home.

When Trump says ‘the world’s people’ will live in Gaza, he means the world’s rich people.

As yet, there has been no word from leading Democrats on the statement – or from the UK Government – but the internet has had plenty to say.

