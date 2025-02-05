Alleged non-interventionist Donald Trump says the US is taking over the Gaza Strip, and Palestinians should live elsewhere

US donald trump PALESTINE

If anybody had forgotten what a Trump presidency was like – waking up every day to hear more insane news coming from the White House, or the golf course, or Mar-a-Lago (where he spent most of his time, charging the country through the nose to accommodate the Secret Service agents), the past 16 days have been a giant, unhinged reminder.

As if the purge of immigrants and minorities weren’t enough, there’s been the trade wars with Canada, Mexico and (still) China, the data breaches by the unelected hastily installed Elon Musk’s D.O.G.E. and the endless executive orders that frequently turn out to be illegal yet go through anyway.

USAID’s website has been replaced with a note saying all personnel are now on administrative leave and personnel outside the US are to be brought home. Completely illegal, no act of congress or even executive order was signed to dismantle the agency pic.twitter.com/pyvCYeit9A — Joey Politano ️‍ (@JosephPolitano) February 5, 2025

On Wednesday morning – today, at the time of writing – we see that Donald Trump’s little comments about how Palestine could have great facilities on the coast have turned into an apparently Netanyahu-sanctioned land grab by the supposedly non-interventionist President.

Trump: "The US will take over the Gaza Strip." pic.twitter.com/tUnSScgszq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2025

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too. We’ll own it.”

To be as clear as day, he isn’t planning to make Gaza safe for Palestinians to return home.

Journalist: “Would Palestinians have the right to return to Gaza if they left while the rebuilding is happening?” Trump: “Why would they want to return? The place has been hell.” Bibi Netanyahu smirks and tries to suppress a chuckle. Absolute ghoul. https://t.co/i4ctYbsH6a pic.twitter.com/j58ISkydQQ — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) February 4, 2025

When Trump says ‘the world’s people’ will live in Gaza, he means the world’s rich people.

COLLINS: Where exactly are you suggesting Gazans should go? Who do you envision living there? TRUMP: I envision world people living there. The world's people. I think you'll make that into an international, unbelievable place. pic.twitter.com/cYMQPVhYhj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2025

As yet, there has been no word from leading Democrats on the statement – or from the UK Government – but the internet has had plenty to say.

The end of American interventionism looks different than I expected https://t.co/rxA1C8vkao — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) February 5, 2025

The U.S. President is advocating for the ethnic cleansing of the Gaza Strip. “If we can find the right piece of land I think that would be better than [Palestinians] going back to Gaza” It’s Trump speaking but Netanyahu wrote the words. #Israel #Gaza pic.twitter.com/xJyzsKLw4m — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) February 5, 2025

People actually told me that they wouldn't vote for Harris because Trump would save GAZA. Now this. And totally as expected. Who pushed that appalling lie I wonder? pic.twitter.com/BpcICrsbEp — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 4, 2025

One of those clips where you have to make sure you're not hallucinating.

Donald Trump says Palestinians ought not be allowed to return to Gaza because "why would they want to return? That place has been hell" — next to the grinning man who made it hell.pic.twitter.com/FDabhUCMIP — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) February 4, 2025

Trump says that the "US will own Gaza." Do you realize how many American and Israeli lives will be lost because of this insanity? — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) February 5, 2025

WOW! Have you seen all those posts calling Trump ‘Genocide Don’ or the Free Palestine protests outside the White House today? Yeah, me neither.pic.twitter.com/jSvvaSMyMe — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) February 4, 2025

What Donald Trump said tonight has made all of us far less safer. If you don’t understand that, you are a goddamn fool. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 5, 2025

Colonization, Imperialism, Ethnic Cleaning I feel “uncommitted” to giving a damn https://t.co/03g2jnIg47 — Candidly Tiff (@tify330) February 5, 2025

Now Trump is about to turn Gaza into a parking lot. FAFO dummy. pic.twitter.com/rb8086TqKK — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 5, 2025

