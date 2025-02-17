US donald trump

‘He who saves his Country does not violate any Law’ – 27 responses to Trump saying the quiet part out loud (again)

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 17th, 2025

There’s every reason to believe that if Donald Trump had lost the election, he’d be staring the strong possibility of a prison sentence right in the face.

Having already been found guilty of 34 felonies, and with charges hanging over him relating to allegations of mishandling of classified documents and attempting to overturn a legal election, the $290 million that Elon Musk is reported to have spent on Trump’s campaign may well have bought the President’s freedom.

With an increasing number of legal challenges to the Trump administration’s sustained attack on U.S. institutions, the separation of powers, and the separation of church and state, Musk shared this hot take.

If ANY judge ANYWHERE can stop EVERY Presidential action EVERYWHERE, we do NOT live in a democracy.

Counterpoint: If illegal actions by the President can be stopped by judges, it shows that the separation of powers is doing its job.

In the same vein, Donald Trump shared a very un-Trumplike comment.

He who saves his Country does not violate any Law.

It isn’t un-Trumplike because it implies he’s saving the country and claims he’s above the law; it’s un-Trumplike because there are only two errant capital letters, and the spellings are correct.

Naturally, Elon Musk shared his support.

A quote tweet of Trump's tweet, with just a row of US flags

Others were less impressed, and they pulled no punches.

