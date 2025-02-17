‘He who saves his Country does not violate any Law’ – 27 responses to Trump saying the quiet part out loud (again)

US donald trump

There’s every reason to believe that if Donald Trump had lost the election, he’d be staring the strong possibility of a prison sentence right in the face.

Having already been found guilty of 34 felonies, and with charges hanging over him relating to allegations of mishandling of classified documents and attempting to overturn a legal election, the $290 million that Elon Musk is reported to have spent on Trump’s campaign may well have bought the President’s freedom.

With an increasing number of legal challenges to the Trump administration’s sustained attack on U.S. institutions, the separation of powers, and the separation of church and state, Musk shared this hot take.

Counterpoint: If illegal actions by the President can be stopped by judges, it shows that the separation of powers is doing its job.

In the same vein, Donald Trump shared a very un-Trumplike comment.

It isn’t un-Trumplike because it implies he’s saving the country and claims he’s above the law; it’s un-Trumplike because there are only two errant capital letters, and the spellings are correct.

Naturally, Elon Musk shared his support.

Others were less impressed, and they pulled no punches.

WOW! – Hitler – “The authority of the Führer is not limited by laws or statutes.” – Mussolini – “Everything within the state, nothing outside the state, nothing against the state.” – Francisco Franco – “I am responsible only to God and to history.” — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 15, 2025

This reads better in the original German. https://t.co/lhLQlLFRzR — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 15, 2025

1. Yes, this is some weird shit. 2. He’s getting ready to do something really fucking illegal https://t.co/KxNTrcK5xT — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) February 15, 2025

Hilarious coming from a 34x felon. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 15, 2025

"He who saves his Country does not violate any Law," as recently tweeted by POTUS. But that is what Cicero claimed after 63 BC, and he was sent into exile nonetheless — mary beard (@wmarybeard) February 16, 2025

This is–without exaggeration–one of the worst statements ever made by a sitting U.S. president. https://t.co/9khLXIQNsj — Camden Hutchison (@CamdenHutchison) February 15, 2025

All animals are equal… just some are more equal than others…. Orwell knew a thing or two. https://t.co/aw6nx7XceY — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) February 16, 2025

He is a massive troll isn’t he. Bored on a Saturday evening, let’s tweet a Napoleon quote that implies dictatorship. Just to stir shit. https://t.co/aLjBIB4tru — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) February 15, 2025

You’re not George Washington. You’re the guy George Washington warned us about. https://t.co/0fOBxlcqfp — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 15, 2025

well this should end the fascism debate! https://t.co/lpAvZOHusM — Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) February 15, 2025

And he who betrays his country is a Traitor. So you should probably listen to Elon’s son…. https://t.co/C6k9L0RCZ3 pic.twitter.com/qCWOcLl2Zb — NAACP (@NAACP) February 15, 2025

“People need to wake up! This is literally a quote attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte—right before he orchestrated a coup, seized absolute power, and crowned himself Emperor in defiance of democracy. He centralized the government, ruled with total authority, abolished free… https://t.co/Gg3HZ2Cbxd — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 15, 2025

