US MAGA Zohran Mamdani

A mega Maga complained about the ‘suspiciously green bananas’ at Zohran Mamdani’s city-run discount grocery store and got schooled in how fruit works – 19 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 5th, 2026

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced a new initiative to help residents cope with high prices. There will be a series of city-run stores selling groceries at a discount in each of New York’s boroughs, which will be open for anyone to use.

Maga haters have been having a field day criticising it, rather than addressing the fact that their beloved president is creating high prices with his war on Iran and gold-leaf-covered statues.

They complained that ID is required for the stores –

News flash, Maga. ID isn’t required.

Of course, they complained about that, too.

New York residents will be given a free pass, like a library card. They won’t need photo ID, but the discount will be protected for people from the city.

One Maga, hard-right, climate-change-denying, anti-vax Republican – David McIntosh – had a very different complaint about the project.

David McIntosh. I, for one, do not want to eat the suspiciously green bananas from the government store. With an image of Zohran Mamdani holding a bunch of unripe bananas

He even followed up with a video.

Captain Picard doing a facepalm gesture

Facepalms reverberated across the internet. These were our favourite reactions.

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