A mega Maga complained about the ‘suspiciously green bananas’ at Zohran Mamdani’s city-run discount grocery store and got schooled in how fruit works – 19 top takedowns

US MAGA Zohran Mamdani

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced a new initiative to help residents cope with high prices. There will be a series of city-run stores selling groceries at a discount in each of New York’s boroughs, which will be open for anyone to use.

The cost of groceries has become one of the defining challenges of the affordability crisis. pic.twitter.com/6vAzthbim0 — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) August 1, 2026

Maga haters have been having a field day criticising it, rather than addressing the fact that their beloved president is creating high prices with his war on Iran and gold-leaf-covered statues.

They complained that ID is required for the stores –

Zohran Mamdani wants black people and women to starve to death. https://t.co/NuaP7QEe4j — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) August 3, 2026

News flash, Maga. ID isn’t required.

Mamdani: "We are talking about a city-run grocery store, one in each borough, which btw you do not need an ID to shop at no matter what you just heard. We are talking about addressing the question of skyrocketing grocery prices. We are going to be delivering a city-run grocery… pic.twitter.com/tbooVX5aQ9 — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) August 4, 2026

Of course, they complained about that, too.

Mamdani's city-owned grocery stores won't ask for ID – meaning non-New Yorkers can buy cheap goods https://t.co/Vi9ePQyaIh pic.twitter.com/6y92Bn9caG — New York Post (@nypost) August 3, 2026

New York residents will be given a free pass, like a library card. They won’t need photo ID, but the discount will be protected for people from the city.

One Maga, hard-right, climate-change-denying, anti-vax Republican – David McIntosh – had a very different complaint about the project.

He even followed up with a video.

Facepalms reverberated across the internet. These were our favourite reactions.

1.

David really revealing he’s never been inside a grocery store. https://t.co/Ett8EOHsCH — notsoErudite (@notsoErudite) August 4, 2026

2.

This is why you can’t argue with right wingers. They live in a cartoon world https://t.co/iv81hhe3VD — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 4, 2026

3.

david I’m gonna tell you something about bananas and I hope you’re sitting down for this https://t.co/p5Xvd03tjp — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 4, 2026

4.

sometimes you see ragebait so good, you wish you thought of it https://t.co/QGIykdwZJi — derek guy (@dieworkwear) August 4, 2026

5.

Imagine being so out of touch that you don't even know fruit needs time to ripe before you eat it https://t.co/eYR12Z3K7t — Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) August 4, 2026

6.

Oh you haven’t grocery shopped in your life lmao https://t.co/swJwgrPXp2 — Hayden (@the_transit_guy) August 4, 2026

7.

One of the cofounders of the Federalist Society just confessed that he doesn't know what bananas from a grocery store actually looks like pic.twitter.com/MtrJLiTLkK — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 4, 2026

8.

This guy was a congressman https://t.co/lgowD3FWUj — Sami Gold (@souljagoyteller) August 4, 2026

9.

Still time to delete this bro https://t.co/ViOzdQh6gD — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) August 4, 2026

10.