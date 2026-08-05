We’re not saying this GMB interview went badly for Lee Anderson but he ended up brutally owned by … Richard Madeley

Politics lee anderson Richard Madeley

This is one of those rare – possibly unique – occasions when we find ourselves cheering on the non-thinking woman’s Ben Shephard – Richard Madeley.

Madeley was back on Good Morning Britain today where he had the pleasure of interviewing Lee Anderson talking – what else? – stopping the boats and Reform UK’s policy of using the Royal Navy to send them back to France.

Except the French government has quite reasonably pointed out that such a policy would violate French sovereignty and breach international maritime law, something Madeley was understandably keen to explain to Anderson.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for 30p Lee, it didn’t end well at all.

Richard Madeley & Charlotte Hawkins might as well be banging their heads up against a brick wall when talking to Lee Anderson(Reform MP) on their small boat plan.#GMB pic.twitter.com/HirfvolUPj — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) August 5, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Holy shit. I'm almost blushing for him 😳

How someone can be this thick and hold a senior position in a political Party is staggering. — Mondo Trasho (@trasho_mondo) August 5, 2026

2.

Fucking hell fire! Talking to Lee Anderson is like playing a game of scrabble with a chicken🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/6tlPsaVfKu — Erin (@ErinMSCFC1983) August 5, 2026

3.

Shame on Richard Madeley for forcing this elderly dementia sufferer to endure gentle questioning of his insane policy. pic.twitter.com/uf44wHfSU5 — Oliver (@OWS1892) August 5, 2026

4.

So far, since this policy has been released I have watched Lee Anderson, Zia Yusuf and Richard Tice unable to answer simple questions and losing their temper with interviewers. Tells you everything about Reform. This isnt a policy; Its a stunt — hallelujahjordan (@hallelujahjorda) August 5, 2026

5.

We're going to go into a bank and just take the money Ok but that's illegal, so you won't be allowed Dunno til we try though No but you'd literally be arrested, it's a crime Is it though? Haven't tried it yet so how do we know — Brent (@MattLikesFutbal) August 5, 2026

6.

7.

Even when presented with facts they still repeat the same lies — Gavin Downes (@gavlar0608) August 5, 2026

8.

No point banging 30p Lee's head against a brick wall because it's made of the most dense material in the Universe and is impervious to any form of reason — Keith (@lordsidcup) August 5, 2026

9.

Did no one tell @LeeAndersonMP_ that we lost our returns agreement with Brexit? He's thick as a brick. https://t.co/ifrJrRTxul — annedavies (@annedavies127) August 5, 2026

And finally …

😂What a shame Deform don't let him out more often. https://t.co/6dia4qKC4L — Day 17 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 @day17anne.bsky.social (@Day17_Anne) August 5, 2026

READ MORE

Laila Cunningham tried to brush off Nigel Farage’s historically low popularity rating, but Victoria Derbyshire had a brutal fact-check for the ages

Source @Haggis_UK