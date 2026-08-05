Politics lee anderson Richard Madeley

We’re not saying this GMB interview went badly for Lee Anderson but he ended up brutally owned by … Richard Madeley

John Plunkett. Updated August 5th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

This is one of those rare – possibly unique – occasions when we find ourselves cheering on the non-thinking woman’s Ben Shephard – Richard Madeley.

Madeley was back on Good Morning Britain today where he had the pleasure of interviewing Lee Anderson talking – what else? – stopping the boats and Reform UK’s policy of using the Royal Navy to send them back to France.

Except the French government has quite reasonably pointed out that such a policy would violate French sovereignty and breach international maritime law, something Madeley was understandably keen to explain to Anderson.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for 30p Lee, it didn’t end well at all.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And finally …

READ MORE

Laila Cunningham tried to brush off Nigel Farage’s historically low popularity rating, but Victoria Derbyshire had a brutal fact-check for the ages

Source @Haggis_UK