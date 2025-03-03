Mike Myers played an overexcited Elon Musk to perfection in this all-too-accurate SNL cold open

US SNL

With no acting ability, no comic timing, and no idea that those things were true, Elon Musk’s appearance as the host of Saturday Night Live (SNL) was objectively bad.

Elon Musk on SNL: "I reinvented electric cars and I'm sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I was also gonna be a chill normal dude?"pic.twitter.com/clpJee4TEL — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 15, 2024

We’re so sorry.

However, as a comedy character he is a winner – especially in the latest SNL cold open, in which he was played by the wonderful Mike Myers.

Zelenskyy’s White House meeting with Trump and Vance pic.twitter.com/l7T2GCvVJW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 2, 2025

As ever, James Austin Johnson‘s Donald Trump was like if you didn’t buy the President from Wish.

Here’s how people have responded.

1.

"Who shows up to the White House in a tee shirt and jeans like a garbage person?" Why, Mike Myers as Elon Musk, of course. pic.twitter.com/RRbPe70bcW — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 2, 2025

2.

This is brilliant and funny. This is also sad for how true it is Watch until the end. The DOUCHE is worth it. https://t.co/WEteqKGFm4 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) March 2, 2025

3.

His Musk is one of the most hateful and mean spirited parodies SNL has done in a LONGG time. Like holy shit they fucking hate the guy (This is a good thing, SNL is at their best when they're making fun of a guy they genuinely fucking hate) https://t.co/iIIFPrRF8q — #1 Venlil Enjoyer (@EmpressThaliaa) March 2, 2025

4.

i wouldn't call this "funny" but Myers's Musk impression is really brutal https://t.co/9laAtopFpx — timothy faust (@crulge) March 2, 2025

5.

Mike Meyers just came out of nowhere and did a perfect impression of Elon. This skit is going to TRIGGER him. https://t.co/UmKWUJ85SH — Quadcarl (@quadcarl_carl) March 2, 2025

6.

Meyers' impression might not exactly tread new ground for him, but it is clearly borne out of a great deal of intense hatred, and one has to respect that. https://t.co/vivpIiA6m0 — Valentine Steele (@TerwillikerInst) March 2, 2025

7.

As messy as SNL’s cold opens always are, but Mike Myers Elon is off the scale good… (and a solid Willy Wonka J D gag) https://t.co/uBOeDbdPBY — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) March 2, 2025

8.

Thank god for freedom of speech in this country! So funny watching MAGA snowflakes losing their minds over this hilarious SNL from last night https://t.co/osUHOrSdzu — Siyab Panhwar, MD (@DrSiyabMD) March 2, 2025

9.

it is genuinely insane that none of this is satire https://t.co/NvxVPinZtc — (@betterbytmrw) March 2, 2025

10.

gotta give it to snl, mike myers as elon is pretty inspired casting #SNL50 pic.twitter.com/5BTjFBjN9X — francis (@gorgeousbrains) March 2, 2025

11.

Can’t wait to see the fake outrage from the “comedy is legal again” crowd https://t.co/niI5mZpWsk — Jericho Sav (@TheReekShow) March 2, 2025

12.

Mike Myers played Elon Musk brilliantly. pic.twitter.com/SimneKQqtt — Scott  (@bullriders1) March 2, 2025

13.

I am shocked at all of the accounts that paid for Twitter are in the replies saying they didn’t like this. Shocked https://t.co/UZQdANPEgS — Rob (@FreshBrewdBeats) March 2, 2025

14.

OMG!!!!

Mike Myers Elon is the best!!! Im dying!!! — Cork Off! (@CorkYou) March 2, 2025

15.

Perfect…we even get a hint of Dr. Evil plus Wayne, the perfect mashup for Elon… https://t.co/CqHSJ91Tq4 — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) March 2, 2025

16.

SNL's cold open was an example of comic gold-they skewed the president and his Cunty VP With surgeon like precision-exposed the entire disgraceful episode which happened just yesterday in the White House-SNL -keep rocking for the next 50 years we need you https://t.co/TpLtrB58P0 — Geoffrey N. Martin (@GeoffMartin870) March 2, 2025

In case you needed a reminder …

The glitch in question pic.twitter.com/APbxD4e1PL — REGI (@REGIWOCK) March 2, 2025

Funnily enough, Mike Myers‘ Wayne’s World co-star Dana Carvey has also portrayed Musk for SNL.

We now want the Elon Musk-Wayne’s World mash-up only those two comedians could pull out of the bag. If you want to watch the full cold open from Saturday, you can do that here.

READ MORE

Source NBCSNL Image Screengrab