Politics lee anderson Reform UK

Lee Anderson was accused of plagiarism by a former fellow Reformer and he was triggered so hard it was hilarious

John Plunkett. Updated March 4th, 2025

It’s always the people who are constantly going on about ‘snowflakes’ who are, of course, the biggest snowflakes of them all.

Which brings us to Reform UK MP and chief whip – ha! – Lee Anderson, who shared his thoughts on Twitter about the ‘truth behind Labour’s glossy manifesto’.

Well, we say they’re his thoughts, but it was spotted by this person (with a back story all of their own) who highlighted the distinct similarity between what 30p said and what they’d posted a little earlier on Twitter. And when we say ‘distinct similarity’ it was absolutely identical.

A very fair point, you might think, highlighted by former Reform co-deputy leader, Ben Habib (this story has quite the cast list).

Not to Anderson though, who turned his fury all the way up to 11 and it’s an eye-opening (and very funny) read.

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is in full.

‘Shut up you pathetic little man. I was sent a cut and pasted version of the text from a friend who also received it from a friend.

‘I had no idea who the author was but liked what I read so shared it. You really are scraping the barrel with your pathetic attempts to smear us. Just go away, you’re boring.

‘PS I want to thank the original author of the post, it’s great and well written. But you know what Ben, there are more important things to talk about at the moment than someone’s post on here. You need to go and see someone.’

Presumably he didn’t also cut and paste that from a friend, but only time will tell.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it (and him).

Of if you like it especially NSFW …

READ MORE

Nigel Farage shamelessly shoehorned Brexit into the Ukraine crisis and Keir Starmer’s A++ smackdown had everyone cheering

Source