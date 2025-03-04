Lee Anderson was accused of plagiarism by a former fellow Reformer and he was triggered so hard it was hilarious

Politics lee anderson Reform UK

It’s always the people who are constantly going on about ‘snowflakes’ who are, of course, the biggest snowflakes of them all.

Which brings us to Reform UK MP and chief whip – ha! – Lee Anderson, who shared his thoughts on Twitter about the ‘truth behind Labour’s glossy manifesto’.

LABOUR – Would never have been elected if voters had been told the truth. And the truth behind the glossy manifesto actually looks like this ▪️Winter fuel allowance cancelled

▪️highest tax in 70 years

▪️highest electricity in the world

▪️fake £22 billion black hole

▪️… — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) March 2, 2025

Well, we say they’re his thoughts, but it was spotted by this person (with a back story all of their own) who highlighted the distinct similarity between what 30p said and what they’d posted a little earlier on Twitter. And when we say ‘distinct similarity’ it was absolutely identical.

A very fair point, you might think, highlighted by former Reform co-deputy leader, Ben Habib (this story has quite the cast list).

Does @reformparty_uk endorse plagiarism? Things go from bad to worse. So much for integrity. — Ben Habib (@benhabib6) March 3, 2025

Not to Anderson though, who turned his fury all the way up to 11 and it’s an eye-opening (and very funny) read.

Shut up you pathetic little man. I was sent a cut and pasted version of the text from a friend who also received it from a friend. I had no idea who the author was but liked what I read so shared it. You really are scraping the barrel with your pathetic attempts to smear us. Just… https://t.co/fAfdcN1gXw — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) March 3, 2025

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is in full.

‘Shut up you pathetic little man. I was sent a cut and pasted version of the text from a friend who also received it from a friend. ‘I had no idea who the author was but liked what I read so shared it. You really are scraping the barrel with your pathetic attempts to smear us. Just go away, you’re boring. ‘PS I want to thank the original author of the post, it’s great and well written. But you know what Ben, there are more important things to talk about at the moment than someone’s post on here. You need to go and see someone.’

Presumably he didn’t also cut and paste that from a friend, but only time will tell.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it (and him).

It's all kicking off over at Reform… https://t.co/Gvwd5egAdT — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) March 3, 2025

Didn't you criticise Rachel Reeves for plagiarism? Reform are nothing but hypocrites. Can't you find the words to write your own opinions? Is that why you're on your 3rd political party? — Angel calling (@Angelcalling5) March 3, 2025

Great to see an MP responding to an ex colleague in such a constrained and professional manner Shows the true colours of the individuals involved — dave lawrence (@dave43law) March 3, 2025

“I received it from a friend of a friend. Honest Guv!” pic.twitter.com/3yLI0yAFPs — PoliticsGTTO (@PoliticsGTTO) March 3, 2025

Anderson managing to out-twat himself pic.twitter.com/LVU1H9IaHw — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) March 3, 2025

Of if you like it especially NSFW …

Didn’t you spend weeks bashing Rachel Reeves as the cut and paste chancellor? You’re so irrelevant and pointless I can’t be bothered to find the clip. So I’ll just tell you to fuck off you thick cunt — RobbieScowls (@wokebob99) March 3, 2025

