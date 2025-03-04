Politics Keir Starmer nigel farage Ukraine

Nigel Farage shamelessly shoehorned Brexit into the Ukraine crisis and Keir Starmer’s A++ smackdown had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated March 4th, 2025

To the House of Commons now, where Nigel Farage used the desperately perilous situation Ukraine finds itself in to shoehorn in a barb about Brexit at the expense of Keir Starmer.

The Prime Minister was delivering a statement to MPs over the latest developments when Farage saw his opportunity and grasped it with both hands.

Farage, you’ll remember, has previously spoken about how he ‘admired’ Vladimir Putin as a political operator, and only yesterday descried Ukraine as a ‘corrupt country’.

Here’s what he had to say to Starmer, and it was presumably with those previous statements in mind – or just because, you know, it’s Farage – that Starmer replied like he did, and it had everyone cheering.

Or if you’d rather just cut straight to Starmer’s A++ response …

That reply in full.

BOOM.

To conclude, this, very much this.

Source @Josh_Self_