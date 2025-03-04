Nigel Farage shamelessly shoehorned Brexit into the Ukraine crisis and Keir Starmer’s A++ smackdown had everyone cheering

Politics Keir Starmer nigel farage Ukraine

To the House of Commons now, where Nigel Farage used the desperately perilous situation Ukraine finds itself in to shoehorn in a barb about Brexit at the expense of Keir Starmer.

The Prime Minister was delivering a statement to MPs over the latest developments when Farage saw his opportunity and grasped it with both hands.

Farage, you’ll remember, has previously spoken about how he ‘admired’ Vladimir Putin as a political operator, and only yesterday descried Ukraine as a ‘corrupt country’.

Here’s what he had to say to Starmer, and it was presumably with those previous statements in mind – or just because, you know, it’s Farage – that Starmer replied like he did, and it had everyone cheering.

NEW: Nigel Farage asks Keir Starmer if the US minerals deal with Ukraine is "enough of a security guarantee" Starmer: "It's not enough on its own. But can I just remind him that Russia is the aggressor, Zelenskyy is a war leader whose country has been invaded, and we… pic.twitter.com/J2f28bjlL5 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 3, 2025

Or if you’d rather just cut straight to Starmer’s A++ response …

Keir Starmer to Nigel Farage in the commons: “Can I just remind him – Russia is the aggressor. Zelenskyy is a war leader whose country has been invaded. And we should all be supporting him, and not fawning over Putin.” pic.twitter.com/WoqfCpXJ09 — Josh Self (@Josh_Self_) March 3, 2025

That reply in full.

Starmer, in reply to Farage in the Commons: “Can I just remind him that Russia is the aggressor. Zelensky is a war leader whose country has been invaded. And we should all be supporting him and not fawning over Putin.” — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) March 3, 2025

Put the Putin fawner in his place https://t.co/x9EOADsvZS — terry christian (@terrychristian) March 3, 2025

The more times Farage is totally owned over this and his alligiances highlighted the better — dave lawrence (@dave43law) March 3, 2025

Farage Is really having a piss poor day Lovin it — Adrian (reclaiming the flag from Racists ) (@Adrianjbks) March 3, 2025

Why is anyone supporting this prick? I especially liked the MP behind Farage that appears to call him a git at 42 seconds pic.twitter.com/gciATUpQZ2 — Jake (@ToryWipeout) March 3, 2025

Just watching, everyone asking questions thanked Starmer for his leadership except Farage who came over like a little school boy https://t.co/eaLA7Ltk6l — Yorkshire Victor Meldrew+his dog aka Ian Woulahan (@TheMeldrew) March 3, 2025

Starmer, along with just about every other Mp in the house, ripping Farage a new one.

Fancy having to remind him who the aggressor is here, and not to fawn over Putin. — ali (@ali__samson) March 3, 2025

Nigel Farage booed in House of Commons pic.twitter.com/DicVPAGjdv — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) March 3, 2025

Well played Mr Starmer. Very well played. https://t.co/aAr9BxwsrS — John Lewis (@JohnLewisEU) March 3, 2025

What an absolute tosser , crowing about Brexit The Starmer takedown was glorious https://t.co/C4jTkboZSf — dave lawrence (@dave43law) March 3, 2025

