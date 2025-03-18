Marjorie Taylor Greene said Ukraine had a big Nazi problem and this historian’s shutdown was simply magnificent

US marjorie taylor greene slapdowns Ukraine

Time now to return to the world of Marjorie Taylor Greene – wonder what the colour of the sky is over there? – and the Republican congresswoman’s thoughts on Ukraine and the Russian invasion.

But it’s not Vladimir Putin that the gun-loving, conspiracy-waving MTG is worried about – of course not! – it’s Nazis within Ukraine. Nazis who are busy recruiting Nazis from all over the world, apparently.

Unfortunately for her – and fortunately for everyone else – she spouted this in front of a real-life grown up person. Specifially, Dr Timothy Snyder, Professor of History and Global Affairs at Yale University and a permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna.

Well, this is embarrassing. Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to push Russian propaganda about Ukrainian nazis, and is completely shut down by Holocaust Historian and the Leading Scholar on Ukrainian Nationalism in America, Dr. Snyder. pic.twitter.com/ZPjjt9XznY — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 17, 2025

Boom!

And just in case you want to enjoy Dr Snyder’s full bio (because it makes it even better).

‘Timothy Snyder is the Richard C. Levin Professor of History and Global Affairs at Yale University and a permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna. ‘A scholar of history of Central and Eastern Europe, the Soviet Union, and the Holocaust, Snyder speaks five and reads ten European languages, has written 16 books, including six on Ukraine, and co-edited two. ‘His work, published in forty languages, has inspired political demonstrations, sculpture, posters, punk rock, rap, film, theater, opera, and earned him six state orders and decorations from Austria, Estonia, Lithuania, and Poland, as well as four honorary doctorates. ‘Prizes and awards include the Emerson Prize in the Humanities, the Literature Award of the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the Václav Havel Foundation Prize, the Foundation for Polish Science Prize, Le Prix du livre d’Histoire de l’Europe, the Leipzig Award for European Understanding, the Dutch Auschwitz Committee Award, the Hannah Arendt Prize, the Pell Center Prize, the Transatlantic Bridge Award, the Silvers-Dudley Prize, the Madame de Staël Prize, Guggenheim and Carnegie fellowships, and the Marshall Scholarship at Oxford.’

Yeah, but have you seen Marjorie’s big gun cupboard?

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

1.

We have now reached a point where there is no difference between Russian propaganda spewed by Solovyov and his ilk and Russian propaganda spewed by some Republicans. https://t.co/yEwUvNWBxn — Natalka (@NatalkaKyiv) March 17, 2025

2.

Embarrassing? More like a desperate attempt to rewrite history. Marjorie Taylor Greene is just another pawn in moscovia’s game. Facts don’t care about her feelings. Let’s keep exposing the lies and defend Ukraine’s truth! — medoyid_ua (@miswanto985) March 17, 2025

3.

When isn’t MTG embarrassing? — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) March 17, 2025

4.

Watching MTG get schooled by an actual historian is always satisfying. She’s just a Kremlin parrot, and when faced with facts, she crumbles. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) March 17, 2025

5.

Important viewing for those ‘edgy’ Reform UK supporters that push the ‘Ukrainian Nazis’ narrative (there’s lots of them). https://t.co/ngbthW6nck — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) March 18, 2025

6.

She always shows how dumb she is on any particular topic. In that regard, she never disappoints. https://t.co/5FL15Kp8xP — Tom (@Haudricourt) March 17, 2025

7.

MTG walked into an intellectual minefield, and Snyder set it off. — Nikos (@NikosReggae) March 18, 2025

8.

Wow. I’m not sure enough people are talking about how badly Marjorie Taylor Greene was humiliated by a Holocaust and Ukraine expert today. He dismantled every one of her pro-Putin lies. Is Marjorie Taylor Greene really that fucking stupid? pic.twitter.com/NUEqSbv8pA — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 18, 2025

9.

Yes. Yes she is. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) March 18, 2025

