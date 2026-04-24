Life’s just too short to read this ridiculously long Trump Truth Social post, but the reactions are well worth a look – 17 top takedowns

US donald trump

We’re used to Donald Trump’s Truth Social rants, by now, but a recent ‘truth’ he shared may be the longest one he’s posted so far, and that’s definitely not a good sign.

Here’s how it looked on his page.

The typo-ridden text was copied from Savage Nation, the deranged musings of the far right political commentator Michael Savage, and is a racist diatribe on why the US shouldn’t have birthright citizenship. It includes white nationalist tropes about Asian immigrants, so it’s probably just as well, therefore, that hardly anybody could be bothered to read it.

The mockery was as large-scale as the unhinged post.

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TL;DR: Donald Trump is insane. pic.twitter.com/CEfGAXe1U6 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 23, 2026

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It's time to put him in a home. pic.twitter.com/Qxl4MABdQ5 — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) April 23, 2026

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We went from bangers…to this. Sad scene. pic.twitter.com/wti6ZhDz4v — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 23, 2026

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My name is Mark Slapinski and I speak on behalf of the internet. I didn't read this. Whatever he said was probably really stupid, though. pic.twitter.com/0QlQgJggXN — Mark Slapinski (@mark_slapinski) April 23, 2026

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Trump just dropped a 3,000-word Truth Social fever dream & holy shit, the crazy is out of the bag & shooting itself on 5th Ave Welcomes the "Savage Nation," screams the Supreme Court got bribed on abortion, says California is a Chinese-owned third-world hellhole run by Indian… https://t.co/QZIVklxb9F — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) April 23, 2026

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Hey Fuckface, I’ve summarized your latest Truth Social post that nobody’s gonna read. pic.twitter.com/1eoL026fmB — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) April 23, 2026

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Did anyone read it? I assume there's at least 3-6 criminal confessions in there, but I'm not diving into that pool of self aggrandizing degenerative dipshittery. https://t.co/7RBKF9Ygaw — Schrödinger's Litter Box (@Brewjew308) April 23, 2026

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There isn’t a single MAGA redneck hayseed who would or could read this post. https://t.co/mcAmP3w4Gp — Terry Blount (@TBlountNews) April 23, 2026

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You don't even need to read the actual words of this post to determine that it is prima facie evidence of the felon-sociopath's insanity. https://t.co/NrJWi2AQYM — Richard Signorelli 🌱🇺🇦 🌊 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 (@richsignorelli) April 23, 2026

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It’s not the rant itself. We all know that trump is gonna say something loud and stupid. It’s that we’re all supposed to just act like this insanity is normal now. That’s the part that bothers me the most. pic.twitter.com/qGnaw6v2f1 — BluByU (@Udntnonutn) April 23, 2026

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Everyone is offering this diatribe post as further proof of Trump’s insanity. He IS a sociopath, but Trump did not write this. He doesn’t have the vocabulary or grammar skills to have written it. This was probably Stephen Miller’s lunatic handiwork. pic.twitter.com/PWvvYUXUgy — Mattie Timmer (@MattieTimmer) April 23, 2026

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This reads like a 4 Chan manifesto https://t.co/wr4mkAE1cr — RN Independent (@rn_independent) April 23, 2026

Once again, an Iranian Embassy had a surprisingly funny take.

Not sure anyone read all of it yet. Does it have anything to do with us? pic.twitter.com/pnBRyn1rxl — Iran Embassy in Zimbabwe (@IRANinZIMBABWE) April 23, 2026

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