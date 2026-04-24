US donald trump

Life’s just too short to read this ridiculously long Trump Truth Social post, but the reactions are well worth a look – 17 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 24th, 2026

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We’re used to Donald Trump’s Truth Social rants, by now, but a recent ‘truth’ he shared may be the longest one he’s posted so far, and that’s definitely not a good sign.

Here’s how it looked on his page.

A very long double-columned image with Trump's Truth Social name at the top

The typo-ridden text was copied from Savage Nation, the deranged musings of the far right political commentator Michael Savage, and is a racist diatribe on why the US shouldn’t have birthright citizenship. It includes white nationalist tropes about Asian immigrants, so it’s probably just as well, therefore, that hardly anybody could be bothered to read it.

The mockery was as large-scale as the unhinged post.

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Once again, an Iranian Embassy had a surprisingly funny take.

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Karoline Leavitt put on her bravest face after she was asked about Iran’s relentless mockery of Donald Trump and absolutely no-one was buying it

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