US Fox News Jesse watters men

Fox News’ Jesse Watters shared his ‘rules for men’ and ended up owned into the next millennium

John Plunkett. Updated March 20th, 2025

To the studios of Fox News now, where presenter Jesse Waters shared his ‘rules for men’.

You may already be aware of Watters, who filled the hole – and we really do mean hole – left by Tucker Carlson on the Murdoch-owned news network a couple of years ago.

And here’s what he had to say about the issue of masculinity and how men should behave after former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz suggested Republicans targeted him in the last year’s election because they feared he’d win over male voters.

And here is exactly what people made of that, 13 of the most entertaining and totally on-point responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2