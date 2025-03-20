Fox News’ Jesse Watters shared his ‘rules for men’ and ended up owned into the next millennium

US Fox News Jesse watters men

To the studios of Fox News now, where presenter Jesse Waters shared his ‘rules for men’.

You may already be aware of Watters, who filled the hole – and we really do mean hole – left by Tucker Carlson on the Murdoch-owned news network a couple of years ago.

And here’s what he had to say about the issue of masculinity and how men should behave after former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz suggested Republicans targeted him in the last year’s election because they feared he’d win over male voters.

Watters: I have rules for men. Like you don’t eat soup in public. You don’t cross your legs. And you don’t drink from a straw. His excuse was I was drinking a milk shake. Again, you shouldn’t be drinking a milk shake. Milk shakes are for kids. pic.twitter.com/ftQ7Pq7SdP — Acyn (@Acyn) March 19, 2025

And here is exactly what people made of that, 13 of the most entertaining and totally on-point responses.

1.

2.

Don’t eat soup in “public” is particularly wild to me because it implies that soup is indeed effeminate but too irresistible. Therefore you are allowed to eat it in private ONLY https://t.co/L684sTSHb8 — Cosmonaut Marcus is Back (@CosmonautMarcus) March 20, 2025

3.

Imagine being this fragile. If a straw threatens your masculinity, maybe the problem isn’t the milkshake. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) March 19, 2025

4.

This is “gender ideology” and it makes everyone miserable for no reason. Drink a milkshake if you want a milkshake. https://t.co/QmP89zZ2OF — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) March 19, 2025

5.

Yet they can wear eyeliner? pic.twitter.com/IsIR1BHkc7 — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) March 19, 2025

6.

7.