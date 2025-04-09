Donald Trump said world leaders were queuing up to ‘kiss my ass’ over tariffs and was given the bum’s rush – 17 winning comebacks

US donald trump tariffs

Donald Trump’s global tariffs bonanza – ‘everything must go (up)!’ – is taking not just the US but the whole of the world to the precipice of a generational global recession.

But one person’s not in the least bit worried, and that person is Donald Trump, obviously, who was at pains to reassure the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner in Washington that it was all going exactly to plan.

Not only that, the president said world leaders were queuing up to ‘kiss my ass’ in a bid to do a deal.

Trump: “These countries are calling us up. Kissing my ass.” pic.twitter.com/a52SfBnsf8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 9, 2025

And these responses surely said it best.

1.

6 time bankrupt guy thinks he is a really good negotiator. I mean he bankrupted a casino!!!! Born on 3rd base and couldn’t make it home… https://t.co/VqVWDmQNcp — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 9, 2025

2.

The real reason at last: it’s just another dominance ritual to satisfy Trump’s boundless need subservience displays We’re governed by the worst manosphere video on YouTube https://t.co/SsVk1cJBmL — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) April 9, 2025

3.

This is not a president. This is a mobster. — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) April 9, 2025

4.

This is the President of the US stating, in public, that other countries are “kissing my ass.” Beyond shameful, embarrassing- & very bad for our country. No one can respect the US with such a low life as head of state. https://t.co/oS1pv5PV5B — Bernadette Foley (@forestland6) April 9, 2025

5.

I don’t think that in the history of humanity any country in the world ever had such a low level leader! I’m sorry for all the educated, cultured and well mannered Americans! If I feel so embarrassed as a foreigner, I can only imagine what they must be feeling themselves. — Fady Asly ფადი ასლი (@fadyasly) April 9, 2025

6.

There are no limits to Trump’s stupidity, to his ignorance, to his absolute vileness … he is the asshole of all assholes. — John Dunn (@SkaraBraeRanch) April 9, 2025

7.

The guy is pathologically convinced he cannot be wrong. I’m sure that means this is all going to go swimmingly https://t.co/V6JVQ6e8nU — Sky Marchini (@rhcm123) April 9, 2025

8.