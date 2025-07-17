Donald Trump’s entirely fact-checkable tale of how his uncle taught the Unabomber at MIT fell to pieces like a Trump University degree

US donald trump

We’re all very well aware that Donald Trump lies.

On some occasions, he contradicts himself at different points in the same rant, and there are more than enough nuggets of BS in any one of his rally speeches to make the fact-checkers throw their hands up and start looking for truths instead – just to keep the count down.

CNN goes through 30 false statements from today’s Trump rally pic.twitter.com/lrXy7MXaPu — Acyn (@Acyn) June 19, 2024

In the past couple of days alone, he has claimed that –

Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden invented ‘the Epstein Hoax’ The US economy is the best it’s been for years Joe Biden appointed the Federal Reserve head Jerome Powell, when he was a Trump appointee He has persuaded Coca-cola to change the US recipe to include corn syrup.

None of which are true.

But in terms of lies per square inch, you probably won’t find a better example than this attempt to steal his uncle’s glory.

Trump: “I have to brag just for a second. Because when I first heard about AI, you know, it's not my thing, but my uncle was at MIT, 51 years, whatever. Longest-serving professor in MIT's history. Kaczynski was one of his students. You know who Kaczynski is? There's very little… pic.twitter.com/VMTCwrwXjo — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 15, 2025

The fact-check –

Donald Trump’s uncle John was not the longest-standing professor at MIT. He had a bachelor’s degree and a doctorate in Electrical Engineering and a master’s in Physics. He didn’t teach Maths. Ted Kaczynski – the Unabomber – didn’t go to MIT. He was identified in 1996 – eleven years after John Trump died – so no such conversation can have taken place.

That’s a lot of lies for 48 seconds. Perhaps someone should alert Guinness, in case there’s a new world record.

Lies aside, what bragging rights are implied by Trump having a smart uncle? People were quick to point out the problems with this attempted distraction from the Epstein files.

1.

There's a subtle distinction–in some instances–between lying and saying something that is demonstrably false because truth is irrelevant to you and you believe what you want to believe. — Paul Heer (@PaulJHeer) July 16, 2025

2.

In the past 24 hours trump,79: -Fell asleep at an event.

-Forgets names.

-Forgets who accompanied him to event he napped at.

-Told a blatantly false story about a family member and the Unabomber.

-Forgets he appointed Jerome Powell as Fed Chair. — Covie (@covie_93) July 16, 2025

3.

There are so many layers of brain damage here. Kaczynski WAS NOT ONE OF HIS STUDENTS as he did not go to MIT! He just made that up, because he is insane. https://t.co/AYXRkBmc4c — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) July 15, 2025

4.

Watch Trump lie right to your face. What’s amazing is that he does it so effortlessly. It’s like breathing to him. Here, he claims his uncle taught the “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski at MIT. Kaczynski never went to MIT. pic.twitter.com/Y2qQvyynTa — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 15, 2025

5.

Jesus Christ his attention span is like a squirrel on meth — Warren (@swd2) July 15, 2025

6.

Trump said that his uncle taught Ted Kaczynski at MIT before Kaczynski became the Unabomber. Fun Fact: Kaczynski did not attend MIT. Fucking dumbass president. https://t.co/nIMOxZXrNn — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 15, 2025

7.

The 'bombshell' of the Biden Old book was that one time, he didn't immediately recognize a celebrity at a fundraiser. Trump does this type of shit every day to…crickets. https://t.co/agnsXQCPYL pic.twitter.com/4PevmMySga — Centrism Fan Acct (@Wilson__Valdez) July 16, 2025

8.

And John Trump died 11 years before Ted Kaczynski was identified as the Unabomber. So Donald Trump could not have asked his uncle "what kind of student was he" (unless he can see the future – I'm not sure even the most devout MAGA members believe he can do that). — Tirah Att (@TirahAtt) July 16, 2025

9.

John G Trump was an impressive Professor and inventor while at MIT. Having said that…Nothing else that Mango Mussolini has said about his uncle was even remotely true. — Wear your masks (@tonyver45) July 16, 2025

10.

There's literally nothing Trump won't lie about. It was amusing when he was gadding about NYC, but not now. — Michael S. Freeman (@Citizen54S) July 15, 2025

11.

Wow – he should be admitted to a nursing home – yesterday — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) July 15, 2025

12.

The best con men do this effortlessly and routinely, without breaking a sweat. He's one of the top-ranking pros. — hmilne (@HMilne57) July 16, 2025

13.

Sure he did. He used to hang out with the late great Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the culinary department — ERIC LENT (@ERICLENT1367204) July 15, 2025

14.

HOW do these people sitting around him keep from laughing? I have been in a lot of meetings and I can’t imagine sitting there and keeping a straight face. — Janet Garts (@janet_gart87502) July 15, 2025

15.

Once again …

