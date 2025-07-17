US donald trump

Donald Trump’s entirely fact-checkable tale of how his uncle taught the Unabomber at MIT fell to pieces like a Trump University degree

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 17th, 2025

We’re all very well aware that Donald Trump lies.

On some occasions, he contradicts himself at different points in the same rant, and there are more than enough nuggets of BS in any one of his rally speeches to make the fact-checkers throw their hands up and start looking for truths instead – just to keep the count down.

In the past couple of days alone, he has claimed that –

Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden invented ‘the Epstein Hoax’

The US economy is the best it’s been for years

Joe Biden appointed the Federal Reserve head Jerome Powell, when he was a Trump appointee

He has persuaded Coca-cola to change the US recipe to include corn syrup.

None of which are true.

But in terms of lies per square inch, you probably won’t find a better example than this attempt to steal his uncle’s glory.

The fact-check –

Donald Trump’s uncle John was not the longest-standing professor at MIT.

He had a bachelor’s degree and a doctorate in Electrical Engineering and a master’s in Physics.

He didn’t teach Maths.

Ted Kaczynski – the Unabomber – didn’t go to MIT.

He was identified in 1996 – eleven years after John Trump died – so no such conversation can have taken place.

That’s a lot of lies for 48 seconds. Perhaps someone should alert Guinness, in case there’s a new world record.

Lies aside, what bragging rights are implied by Trump having a smart uncle? People were quick to point out the problems with this attempted distraction from the Epstein files.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Once again …

READ MORE

Donald Trump claimed Putin fought in World War II, and people can’t decide if it’s his History, his Maths, or his brain that’s at fault – 19 top responses

Source Republicans Against Trump Image Screengrab