Richard Tice warns energy companies to steer clear of renewables in Reform UK’s war on Net Zero – 14 entirely deserved scathing reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 17th, 2025

Meanwhile, over at Grift Central, Reform UK has sent out letters warning companies hoping to bid for renewables contracts in the government’s Allocation Round that they shouldn’t bother, because the net zero target and green energy subsidies will be scrapped if Fool and the Gang get their feet under the table at Number 10.

Here’s Richard Tice’s post explaining the position.

RENEWABLE NOTICE I have written today to bosses of: Octopus Centrica RWE SSE Renewable Orsted Scottish Power Equinor Vattenfall Notifying them of the political risks of any bids for this years AR7 Net Stupid Zero is ruining our countryside & economy Reform intend to stop it

It was accompanied by this letter.

Notice regarding Contracts for Difference Allocation Round 7 (AR7) - Political, Financial, and Regulatory Risk In your capacity as the Chief Executive of Octopus Energy, I am writing to put you and your investors on formal notice. The renewables agenda no longer enjoys cross-party support. As a result, your potential participation in the UK Government's upcoming Contracts for Difference Allocation Round 7 (AR7) - and any future auctions based on the Clean Power 2030 framework carries significant political, financial, and regulatory risk for your shareholders. The Clean Power 2030 targets are not deliverable without imposing intolerable costs on taxpayers, households, manufacturers, and the broader economy. Put simply: there is no public mandate for the real-world consequences of this agenda: soaring energy bills, industrial decline, the imposition of intrusive infrastructure, and the erosion of national energy security. AR7, as a key part of this agenda, will add billions of pounds of subsidies and other costs to UK energy bills, as well as threatening the stability of the grid. Beyond the economics, Clean Power 2030 does not enjoy a social licence. Public anger at the imposition of intrusive pylons, substations, batteries and offshore infrastructure is justifiably growing. A responsible government concerned about growing voter disaffection and committed to democratic accountability cannot ignore it, and we will not. Reform UK is now leading in the national opinion polls, and a future government led by Nigel Farage is now more likely than not. We intend to win the next election, and if elected - or if we hold the balance of power - we will immediately reassess all Net Zero-related commitments. We will prioritise cost, reliability and security of supply over spurious decarbonisation targets, and as a first step, we will seek to strike down all contracts signed under AR7. Should you choose to participate, you should treat any long-term revenue streams as politically and commercially unsafe. Let me be clear: if you enter bids in AR7, you do so at your own risk. The political consensus that has sheltered your industry for nearly two decades is fracturing. Reform UK will not be bound by the assumptions or commitments of this failing Labour government. As we have seen with President Donald Trump in the United States and the 2016 Brexit referendum, the era of unquestioned liberal progressive orthodoxy across the Western hemisphere is over. Prospective investors in the UK's Net Zero economy would be wise to take note. Kind regards, Richard Tice

Have they seen the heat map of Europe recently?

He went on to put it in a nutshell.

We at Reform serve notice to wind and solar developers and investors Invest at your own political peril.

Why would they do this, when a massive majority of scientists are calling for more renewables to offset rapidly increasing climate change? It’s a mystery. A complete mystery.

The internet called out the latest attempt to ape Trump’s ‘Drill, baby, drill’ nonsense – in no uncertain terms.

To conclude –

