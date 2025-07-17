Richard Tice warns energy companies to steer clear of renewables in Reform UK’s war on Net Zero – 14 entirely deserved scathing reactions

Politics climate change denial Reform UK

Meanwhile, over at Grift Central, Reform UK has sent out letters warning companies hoping to bid for renewables contracts in the government’s Allocation Round that they shouldn’t bother, because the net zero target and green energy subsidies will be scrapped if Fool and the Gang get their feet under the table at Number 10.

Here’s Richard Tice’s post explaining the position.

It was accompanied by this letter.

Have they seen the heat map of Europe recently?

He went on to put it in a nutshell.

Why would they do this, when a massive majority of scientists are calling for more renewables to offset rapidly increasing climate change? It’s a mystery. A complete mystery.

Why is Farage and Reform so against net zero??

Probably something to do with bank accounts Exposing Reform’s Oil Ties Significantly Reduces Party Support, New Research Finds https://t.co/x1OJ90YkOo via @DeSmog — dave lawrence (@dave43law) July 16, 2025

The internet called out the latest attempt to ape Trump’s ‘Drill, baby, drill’ nonsense – in no uncertain terms.

1.

He’s basically Alan Partridge with a suntan. https://t.co/0zxHYaMucS — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) July 16, 2025

2.

Putin must be cheering as Reform pushes to kill cheap British renewables and keep us hooked on expensive fossil fuels. Backed properly, renewables are the key to cutting bills and strengthening our economy. https://t.co/DJMGZ1YVu9 — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) July 16, 2025

3.

I see Tice is virtue signalling his anti-science, anti-public-opinion, anti-energy-security credentials again https://t.co/Xjg4Obf0DK — Carla Denyer (@carla_denyer) July 16, 2025

4.

This is Nigel Farage sabotaging Scotland’s renewable energy industry https://t.co/J3P0ExPg1E — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) July 16, 2025

5.

Reality check: There is strong public support for net zero A Reform Government will have to honour contracts signed by its predecessors unless it legislates to negate them, which would do grave damage to the UK's reputation for the rule of law Tice and co are not conservatives https://t.co/akR62rsdn6 — Gavin Barwell (@GavinBarwell) July 16, 2025

6.

Your reminder that 90% of Reform funding comes from big oil. https://t.co/EsDBGB07NS — Kev Lawson (@Edit_Kev) July 16, 2025

7.

8.

There is a great deal of public support for not destroying the planet, Richard. — Steve Lawrence (@SteveLawrence_) July 16, 2025

9.

inching closer & closer to a genuine failed state https://t.co/LFI7eGXCkQ — just matt (@questionableway) July 16, 2025

10.

All this will do is make electricity contracts more expensive. Reform is actively trying to put our energy bills up. https://t.co/Ug1HlXm2Ww — Duncan Stott ️ (@DuncanStott) July 16, 2025

11.

Reform desperate to make Britain as shit as possible because they prey on miserable people. https://t.co/q7KKhFnS5Z — Jake (@ToryWipeout) July 16, 2025

12.

Bit of a demented thing to tweet, tbh https://t.co/8x3IHIOon7 — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) July 16, 2025

13.

Unlike this moron I’m a patriot who believes Britain can build renewables and reduce energy prices to give people more money in their pocket and power a new industrial revolution. https://t.co/qW0bwKbPAQ — James O'Malley (@Psythor) July 16, 2025

14.

What Tice is trying to say is that he wants over 300,000 people working in Renewables to lose their jobs.

He really should be honest about his intentions and his funders. — Fergus O'Lenin (@FergusOLenin) July 16, 2025

To conclude –

Richard is celebrating burning the planet… — PoliticalX (@Politics20204) July 16, 2025

READ MORE

The new Reform chairman’s story about being strangled by a possessed Derek Acorah was every bit as wild as it sounds, but Richard Madeley’s last word was spooktacular

Image Wikimedia Commons, Screengrab