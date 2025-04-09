‘What improved your quality of life so much, you wish you did it sooner?’ – 17 little changes that make a big difference

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Life, as it has an annoying tendency to remind you, is short. And while we all know that, it’s all too easy to trudge along and put up with it.

It doesn’t have to be that way though. Everyone can make changes to improve their life. In fact these changes can be so effective and so immediate that you’re left wondering why you didn’t make them years ago.

That’s what Redditor momsvaginaresearcher discovered when they posed this question:

‘What improved your quality of life so much, you wish you did it sooner?’

Here are the top answers which you’d be wise to start following today…

1.

‘Saying “no” without an essay attached.’

-GuaranteeChemical736

2.

‘Plan something in the middle of week, don’t wait to live your life only on the weekends.’

-tmoneydungeonmaster

3.

‘Go for a walk. Every day. Your mood will improve, just being outside.’

-Randy___Giles

4.

‘Cutting loose friends who were never really friends’

-More_Garage_2439

5.

‘Therapy and getting a bidet. (They’re unrelated).’

-casual_creator

6.

‘Job/company change.

Companies aren’t out for your best interests, even if you have a genuinely great boss/manager.

I stayed in my first post-college job for far too long and massively stunted my savings potential.’

-Frosty_Elk_5241

7.

‘deleting insta, FB, X and TikTok’

-StatisticianSouth766

8.

‘Stopped drinking.’

-ElJefeTurdBurger

9.

‘Consistent workout routine’

-iamxheartless