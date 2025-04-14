Nigel Farage wants a DOGE-style body for every county council – 14 votes of no confidence

Politics nigel farage

It’s no secret that the MP for Clacton-on-Sea appears to have far more interest in what’s happening in the US than in his own constituency. It’s Nigel Farage, in case you’ve forgotten – because he seems to have done.

Yet Farage’s American dream has gone slightly off the rails after Donald Trump’s most generous campaign donor, Elon Musk, decided not to bankroll his way into 10 Downing Street, instead setting his cap at Rupert Lowe – who has (by a huge coincidence) now been kicked out of Reform UK.

Left: Nigel Farage, "I don't agree with everything Elon Musk stands for.. I think he's a hero" Right: Elon Musk, "The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn't have what it takes" pic.twitter.com/Zt74n7k5xG — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 5, 2025

Despite the withdrawal of patronage, Farage still seems to be acting as the Trump-Musk regime’s unofficial UK spokesperson. Or possibly the position is official – we have no idea who’s paying him and for what.

During his umpteenth appearance on a BBC political programme, Farage told Laura Kuenssberg that the UK needs a DOGE-style body for every council.

"I've looked at the numbers… we probably need a DOGE for every single county council in England" Reform UK leader Nigel Farage says he does "accept that it's been very tough for county councils"#BBCLauraK https://t.co/CXpI5I9h8H pic.twitter.com/w2LFqGV4cp — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) April 13, 2025

We’re not quite sure whether he really thinks it, is making a play to get back in Musk’s good books, or both. We’re leaning towards both. Here’s what other people thought.

So Farage says it's been "very tough" for councils but he'd slash their budgets to cancel services. https://t.co/Pdw3OpFdZJ — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 13, 2025

Great idea on one condition. When this U.K. DOGE doesn’t find savings and actually costs more than it saves, those costs come from the salary of the person who proposed it. Deal? @Nigel_Farage — Nigel Haworth (@nth09) April 13, 2025

So you would be getting MASSIVE spending cuts and layoffs then if you put Reform in charge at the County Council level? Madness. Be careful who you vote for in a few weeks, guys. — KierenBrown (@nandbkieren) April 13, 2025

4/5ths of council spending is on social care. A DOGE for county councils would end up cutting things like libraries, bus stops and pothole fixes. You know, the things people actually want a council to do. https://t.co/6ykyTcG95n — Dr Dyks (@LukeDyks) April 13, 2025

Farage wants to spend council tax money on people to come in and cut council services further.

Seriously, the man is a lunatic. Who supports this? — TallyCat (@TallyCat8) April 13, 2025

Private children’s home providers, owned by hedge funds, are bankrupting councils by charging thousands per week, per child – Farage voted against capping their profits. This man simply can’t be trusted. https://t.co/svQfD2JfzN — Jonathan Brash MP (@JonathanBrash) April 13, 2025

DOGE is literally spending more money than it’s saving, and that’s because it’s saving nothing. It’s a scam. Actually look into it. Why is Farage constantly trying to turn Britain into America? And why are all the Reform idiots cheering him on for this? Just move to America ‍♂️ — Steven (@StevenSankey88) April 13, 2025

Farage wants a DOGE for every county council? That's 27 new layers of bureaucracy, £100m+ in annual salaries, and a recipe for disaster! UK already has 343 councils, 2,000+ councillors, and a £120bn local gov't budget. We need efficiency, not more DOGEs! #bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/m7lmd4FyjI — Candice Holmes (@hol40900) April 13, 2025

He’s such a bandwagon jumper! “Oh, my best mates are doing it. We should to! I want to be in their gang!” https://t.co/B95zupQtKe — Poodlewrestler (tick of the blue) (@Poodlewrestler) April 13, 2025

How stupid do you have to be to think public schoolboy banker millionaire and snakeoil salesman #FarageRiots is a "man of the people". The UK is royally fecked if this twat gets anywhere near power. Fartage is the British Trump and will destroy our country. #BBCLauraK pic.twitter.com/8vvatQS10a — Dr Susan Denim (@DrSusanDenim) April 13, 2025

Ohh , is the leader of a party of 4 people on the BBC yet again. — Mark Newman (@Mark_BeerArt) April 13, 2025

I think we need a DOGE to investigate Nigel Farage:

Is he providing value for money for his constituents in Clacton? Did he do anything as an MEP to warrant his EU pension? What about all his extra jobs that provide his additional income? https://t.co/jkqTawNXZf — Dame Susie (@susie5581) April 13, 2025

Do we really want a poundland Musk in charge of some of our most important local services? https://t.co/w2rUE0FTYU — David Ellis (@David4Ernehale) April 13, 2025

Quite a coup Laura Kuenssberg getting two Russian Ambassadors on #bbclaurak #Farage pic.twitter.com/ZveqbHwqne — The Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) April 13, 2025

