Nigel Farage wants a DOGE-style body for every county council – 14 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 14th, 2025

It’s no secret that the MP for Clacton-on-Sea appears to have far more interest in what’s happening in the US than in his own constituency. It’s Nigel Farage, in case you’ve forgotten – because he seems to have done.

Yet Farage’s American dream has gone slightly off the rails after Donald Trump’s most generous campaign donor, Elon Musk, decided not to bankroll his way into 10 Downing Street, instead setting his cap at Rupert Lowe – who has (by a huge coincidence) now been kicked out of Reform UK.

Despite the withdrawal of patronage, Farage still seems to be acting as the Trump-Musk regime’s unofficial UK spokesperson. Or possibly the position is official – we have no idea who’s paying him and for what.

During his umpteenth appearance on a BBC political programme, Farage told Laura Kuenssberg that the UK needs a DOGE-style body for every council.

We’re not quite sure whether he really thinks it, is making a play to get back in Musk’s good books, or both. We’re leaning towards both. Here’s what other people thought.

One last thing …

