Elon Musk has shut down USAID, the US overseas aid agency – 17 horrified reactions

If you were wondering how quickly Donald Trump‘s administration would pour petrol on foreign aid and throw on a lit match, that noise you just heard was the woof as it catches light.

Elon Musk‘s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) has shut down USAID – the U.S. Agency for International Development, founded by President John F. Kennedy to provide humanitaran assistance, and until now, responsible for the allocation of billions of dollars worth of aid to places in great need due to drought, famine, war and natural disasters.

BREAKING: USAID notice instructs staffers to stay out of its headquarters after billionaire Elon Musk said President Donald Trump had agreed with him to shut the agency. https://t.co/G83x5K0K4S — The Associated Press (@AP) February 3, 2025

USAID has – or possibly had – 60 bases all over the world, where operatives with a handle on local situations are well placed to get aid very quickly to where it’s need, while predicting changes in situations like increasing risks of famine or developing coups that may throw populations into turmoil.

Sometimes USAID is the only intelligence we have in an area. Which is why Putin and China told Trump and Elon, (cuz Trump had mashed potato brains), to end it. — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) February 3, 2025

It would be complete foolishness to expect Musk to do anything other than put out baseless claims to justify the takeover, and his posts on the topic do nothing to make us think otherwise. Here are two that give you the picture.

Two USAID officials, director of security John Voorhees and his deputy, Brian McGill, tried to stop D.O.G.E. employees from accessing systems for which they had no security clearance, but were put on administrative leave as the President backed Musk’s latest data grab.

The USAID systems that Elon Musk's DOGE team tried to access included personnel files and security systems — including on classified systems beyond the security level of at least some of the DOGE employees. The systems also included security clearance information for agency… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 3, 2025

Democratic politicians tried to enter the USAID building, then addressed the public when they were denied it, describing developments as a constitutional crisis.

Live at USAID to fight back against billionaires stealing taxpayer money for another tax cut for themselves. https://t.co/UM6TREBTo4 — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) February 3, 2025

I went to the steps of USAID to tell the truth about how USAID protects America and the real reason Elon Musk wants to shut it down. pic.twitter.com/vsDUMPDAvb — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 3, 2025

McGovern: Maybe before coming after USAID, Republican should look at the billions and billions of dollars of tax breaks and subsidies they give to oligarchs like Elon Musk. You want to save some money? Let's start there. pic.twitter.com/jiakmWkQi2 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 3, 2025

Ordinary citizens took to the streets, although not January 6th-style.

The protests have started in the USA, a massive gathering outside USAID offices after Elon Musk illegally shutdown USAID. Impeach Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/AOU5mXRYmi — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) February 3, 2025

People can hardly believe the speed at which the US systems of government are being dismantled. They’ve been sharing their anger.

Elon Musk wants his Empire on Mars. The reason he wants to shut down USAid is that he wants tax payer money to fund and build his empire there. I know that sounds insane, and it is. The one thing Elon pressed upon me when I first met him was that he was going to go to Mars and… — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 3, 2025

In its simplest terms, the apparent demise of #USAID is the result of the world's richest man ending a program that helps millions of poor people. You don't need a Ph.D. in moral theology to see why this is an evil. You can just read Jesus's parables on the rich and the poor. — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) February 3, 2025

He just tweets out complete disinformation, complete lies (even if it was leaked from a lab, which we have no evidence for, Covid isn’t a bioweapon and USAID didn’t fund its creation) and millions instantly believe his lies and disinformation. No factchecking or media org can… pic.twitter.com/gL04HZDLyx — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 2, 2025

Is Phony Stark using the United States Treasury to exact his own personal revenge against USAID because they helped end apartheid? Cuz it sure as shit does look that way. pic.twitter.com/yz2IHJAh0D — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 3, 2025

This is illegal. Neither Donald Trump nor Elon Musk has the authority to eliminate USAID; only an act of Congress can do that. Lawsuits are underway and we are doing oversight to try to stop this. pic.twitter.com/7SKQOm1AZc — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) February 3, 2025

Nice! Finally, some revenge on the agency that was instrumental in ending apartheid. And now you’ve cleared the way for China and Russia to become more powerful and influential! Your co-president will be so pleased. — The Subtext (@TrueSubtext) February 3, 2025

Gerry Connolly: "It is a matter for Congress to deal with, not an unelected billionaire oligarchy named Elon Musk. And Elon, if you want to run USAID, get nominated by Trump and go to the Senate and good luck in getting confirmed." pic.twitter.com/hM9rN9ryx6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2025

Why is an unelected foreign billionaire making decisions for the American people? — WOOZ (@WooLynn2106752) February 3, 2025

