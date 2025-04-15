Donald Trump told El Salvador’s president he’ll send ‘homegrown criminals’ there next and Rolling Stone’s headline totally nailed it

US donald trump

Extraordinary scenes in the White House when Donald Trump entertained – and we really do mean entertained – the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele who has been described as the ‘world’s coolest dictator’ (and probably explains why Trump likes him so much).

And surely the most extraordinary moment was when Trump, already enthusiastically sending hundreds of alleged Venezuelan gag members to a notorious prison facility in El Salvador, said he’d be sending ‘homegrown criminals’ there as well.

So many homegrown criminals, in fact, that he told Bukele he’d have to build five more prisons to accommodate them all.

Trump to Bukele: “Home-growns are next. The home-growns. You gotta build about five more places. It’s not big enough.” pic.twitter.com/o20thGNK9e — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2025

And it prompted no end of shocked and properly flabbergasted responses as you might imagine.

When a head of state starts referring to his own citizens as “home growns” needing foreign prisons, the alarms should be deafening. We’ve seen where this path leads. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) April 14, 2025

So Trump is now on tape telling a foreign dictator he’s got to build more prison camps because he needs more space to put Americans there. Yeah alright waiting for the 2026 midterms no longer seems adequate. https://t.co/oHc9SR4xFs — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) April 14, 2025

Aren’t we supposed to impeach a president that so blatantly disregards our Constitution? — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) April 14, 2025

No one should be above the law, most especially the President. Ignoring a Supreme Court ruling to facilitate Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s return isn’t just cruel; it’s unconstitutional. They’re saying the quiet part aloud — if they get away with it now, they’ll do it to anyone. https://t.co/7D8nBWhOZc — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 14, 2025

Trump is openly threatening to kidnap American citizens into a foreign gulag. He hates the Constitution, he hates freedom, and he hates you. — SDL (@SocDoneLeft) April 14, 2025

It’s crazy to watch Donald Trump be more comfortable with authoritarians than America’s allies. https://t.co/5feZfmEeDZ — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 14, 2025

WHEN IS SOMEONE GOING TO STOP THIS GODDAMN MADDNESS?!

Fucking seriously! — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) April 14, 2025

But no-one said it better than this headline in the Rolling Stone.

@RollingStone wins the Headline of the Day Award This is how it’s done. At least someone understands the assignment. https://t.co/LDRNBJk9F7 pic.twitter.com/2iNSrqjFqP — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 14, 2025

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full (and read the story here!)

Nailed it.

This might be the only correct headline today. Kudos @RollingStone! This is the kind of forthright journalism we need— https://t.co/FSVspDQjo2 — Jackie Singh (@HackingButLegal) April 14, 2025

Trump: “What if we outsourced the torture?” Bukele: “Say less.” Rolling Stone didn’t lie once. This headline has a body count. — ClickThruRate (@ClickThruRate) April 14, 2025

Trump knew he was supposed to take a stand on human rights, but he couldn’t remember whether it was for or against them. https://t.co/rVwPGtqG97 — Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) April 15, 2025

Brothers against humanity. — Sourpuss ☀️ (@lovemychris) April 14, 2025

Journalism is apparently NOT dead. Rolling Stone, we salute you! — TotaLinsanity (@TotaLinsanity1) April 14, 2025

To conclude …

It took only 84 days to get to “deporting citizens, born in the U.S., to dangerous foreign prisons without due process.” https://t.co/E6o8LqCLwn — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) April 14, 2025

And this.

We are at a dangerous, dangerous moment in US history, where the President of the United States is threatening to send US citizens to be imprisoned by a foreign ally, and the foreign ally is saying it won’t respect an US court orders to release people that it’s holding. https://t.co/i3FzsHFGFd — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) April 14, 2025

Basically, this.

All masks are off. https://t.co/wAUMo15Xwu — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 14, 2025

READ MORE

JD Vance made a joke about his epic trophy fail and of all the brilliant comebacks, this A++ response beat all comers

H/T @TheTNHoller Source @rollingstone