Donald Trump told El Salvador’s president he’ll send ‘homegrown criminals’ there next and Rolling Stone’s headline totally nailed it

John Plunkett. Updated April 15th, 2025

Extraordinary scenes in the White House when Donald Trump entertained – and we really do mean entertained – the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele who has been described as the ‘world’s coolest dictator’ (and probably explains why Trump likes him so much).

And surely the most extraordinary moment was when Trump, already enthusiastically sending hundreds of alleged Venezuelan gag members to a notorious prison facility in El Salvador, said he’d be sending ‘homegrown criminals’ there as well.

So many homegrown criminals, in fact, that he told Bukele he’d have to build five more prisons to accommodate them all.

And it prompted no end of shocked and properly flabbergasted responses as you might imagine.

But no-one said it better than this headline in the Rolling Stone.

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full (and read the story here!)

Nailed it.

To conclude …

And this.

Basically, this.

